Brian Ellis Grabs a Surprising Win at the Power Slap 6 Championship

The match between Brian Ellis and Dorian Perez took an unexpected turn, with the former bagging a quick win. Both contenders set forth the heavyweight category of the Power Slap 6 event. With promising potential, the duo battled their hearts out in a heated match.

Advertisement

The first strike came from Ellis, who delivered a strong blow to Perez. While he withstood it, the latter openly called out his opponent for a weak hit. The match escalated from there, with the duo striking blows that could knock each other out. After the first weak hit, Ellis switched arms for hitting – a decision that fans questioned but believed in once he performed better.

The second round began Perez’s downfall when his blow got a foul for illegal moves. According to Power Slap rules, first fouls resulted in a point deduction and extra recovery time for the opponent. This setback gave Ellis an edge over his rival.

Advertisement

Ellis’ blows were no match to his competitor’s defenses. Perez stood through his strikes like a rock. However, the heavyweight star faced trouble striking when he scored his second foul in the last round. While the duo played through all three rounds, judges made the final decision taking Perez’s fouls into account.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3Jw2-4NIKa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In a three-round match, two fouls lead to the disqualification of the player. Perez got called out for clubbing and stepping, leading to his elimination. Brian Ellis had won the Power Slap 6 match and made it to future rounds.

Power Slap 6 had some exciting opening matches

Brian Ellis and Dorian Perez were not the only ones to have drama and unexpected twists. Power Slap 6’s first-ever female main co-event saw a surprising win by Hungarian Sheena Bathory despite getting knocked out cold.

Opponent Jackie Catalina had struck a powerful blow that guaranteed her win. However, judges later determined that the strike was illegal, owing to clubbing. This led to some sour feelings and the star walked off stage, refusing to stay up there due to unfavorable decisions.