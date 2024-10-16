“Weekend to Remember”: Noah Lyles Reveals Unseen Glimpses From Yacht Party Before Engagement to Junelle Bromfield

This year seems to be a bittersweet journey for Noah Lyles so far, with several wins and setbacks. However, perhaps one of the highlights of his life off the track would be his recent engagement to his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield. The weekend spent with close friends turned into a celebration after the couple took their relationship to the next level.

But before the grand proposal, complete with decor, glam, and champagne, Lyles and his troupe basked in some sunshine along the Miami waters. The group partied at the Miami Beach Yacht Club, soaking in the salty air and waves leading up to the big event.

Lyles posted pictures from their getaway, sharing unseen glimpses of one of his most memorable couple of days ever. The photos reflected their celebratory nature, from happy group pictures to adorable photos of him and Bromfield.

“A weekend to Remember!”

Marking one of his best weekends, Lyles proudly showed off some of the most adorable moments. This also included a heartfelt speech by the Jamaican sprinter, who raised a toast to their relationship and friends who joined them in their special moment.

Bromfield and Lyles have had an eventful journey together as a couple, battling long-distance, having separate training schedules, and other differences. Their relationship raised some eyebrows, as they were from two on-track rival nations before fans finally witnessed both of them set couple goals.

However, going by Bromfield’s memory of their journey, it seems like they were always meant to be. In a recent post, she shared a screenshot of her conversation with Lyles dating back to the time when they were just friends and could hardly meet up.

Even then, Lyles jokingly hinted at marriage and how they would eventually end up there even though they were friends at the time. Bromfield looked back at this interaction, marveling at how it was in their destiny all along. Even fans took to the comments section to gush about how Lyles manifested their relationship back then.

The couple, together, has been through some tough times recently, with the Jamaican sprinter unable to return home over a threat to her life. However, controversial situations aside, she seems happy to be with her boyfriend and his family, who have welcomed her with open arms.