Michael Johnson Reveals the Type of Sprinters He Is Recruiting for Grand Slam Track

The upcoming 2024 track and field calendar is marked by major events such as the Diamond League, World Championships, and the Olympic Games. Starting in 2025, the Grand Slam Track League will join these big names, with top-tier athletes on a global scale. Michael Johnson, the man behind the competition, disclosed the athletes he is seeking on the sports league’s official X account.

The four-time Olympic champion emphasized that rivalries are key to the sport’s appeal. He went on to assert that the track and field event will attract a bunch of athletes who want to compete against one another.

Johnson explained that this is what the track community wants, and it will increase the viewership of the event. He also added that he does not want a single person to win all of the races, but rather for many outstanding athletes to compete in a single event to exceed their potential while also having the opportunity to beat their rival.

He also stated that his specific aspect will generate the necessary anticipation from the audience, as the event will always conclude on a surprise note. To attract sportsmen of such caliber, Johnson also revealed his strategy, saying:

“So we’re watching, and we will always be watching the landscape of the sport, you know, in different races, different events to see who’s emerging as that talent, but also who has a rival? What are those rivalries that are forming?”

Johnson and other highly knowledgeable officials on his team would be keeping an eye on the big picture of track and field. He will be deciding who to bring to the event since he wants the Grand Slam Track League to be a huge success.

Aside from track rivalries, he extends an open invitation to the world’s fastest people and any professional athlete with a similar mindset. When the track world first learned about this event a few months ago, many community members and track legends, were enthusiastic.

Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Opines on Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track

The track community was amused when word got out about the Grand Slam Track League. With $12.6 million split across four events each year, Michael Johnson’s tournament will kick off in April 2025. Not only that, but notable players like Josh Kerr and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone have already signed on, and the team would offer a bonus to those who were personally chosen to participate.

This is a major development in track and field, according to Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, and it might completely transform the perception of the sport. With a prize money of about $400,000 per tournament, it would attract a large audience and encourage more participation.