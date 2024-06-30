Noah Lyles Stresses on His Positive Mentality, Which Makes Him ‘A Dangerous Guy’ Ahead of Any Track Meet

Noah Lyles is an entirely different person, on and off the track. Many of his competitors are afraid of his determination to dominate any competition, as that motivation inside his brain always gives him an advantage over the rest of the grid. In a recent interview with Time Magazine, the athlete also discussed his mindset before any significant event.

The scenario has changed dramatically between the athlete’s first Olympics, held in Tokyo, and this year. He has evolved as a top athlete in the time frame and has a lot to offer the track world, as he promised before the outdoor season began.

Even though track and field is his profession, he gives it his all, and his achievements reflect that. The six-time world champion’s attribute also has a distinguishing feature, as he states:

“Being able to run with passion, and a smile on your face, and turning a race into something for everybody to enjoy, that’s what I consider running with soul.”

Lyles mentioned that he runs not only for his accomplishments or for the fans but also for his satisfaction, which motivates him to work even harder to gain the honors. Even though he is very competitive, that smile on his face never disappears, as he adores running, and he goes on to say:

“I love to do what I do. And that’s a dangerous guy.”

This isn’t the first time the athlete’s unwavering motivation and confidence have been mentioned. Usain Bolt even revealed this particular attribute of the six-time world champion a few weeks ago.

Usain Bolt Outlines Noah Lyles’ Biggest Strength

Aside from his sheer pace and strategy, Noah Lyles exudes unwavering confidence heading into important track events, which has set him apart from other competitors, as Usain Bolt has noted. In an interview with Talk Sport on YouTube, he discloses how he has admitted that the six-time world champion is attempting to break his long-held 200-meter world record.

He also goes back in time to discuss Lyles’ 100-meter sprint in the 2023 World Championships. Everyone knew he wasn’t a fan favorite to win the title, but he eventually did by simply being present at the event, putting a lot of pressure on his opponents. Bolt also claims that he has a lot of untapped potential and that if he continues to grow in the sport, he will break more records.