Months After Being Replaced by Noah Lyles at the 4x400M Indoor Relay Squad, Fred Kerley Opens Up on Officials’ Decision

It’s been a while since the track community revisited what happened during the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Noah Lyles replaced Fred Kerley in the 4×400-meter relay squad at the last minute, causing a significant uproar among fans due to numerous doubts. However, after many months, the three-time world champion has shed light on the matter in a recent ‘Journey to Gold Zone’ podcast on USA Track and Field’s official YouTube channel.

The host was curious about what the track star was thinking throughout this chaotic incident. He goes so far as to say that the media made an effort to present what appeared to be a heat exchange between Lyles and Kerley; however, the three-time world champion flatly denied the claims, saying that he had no animosity against his fellow Team USA member.

He went on to explain that he isn’t bothered by which athletes the officials chose for the relay team; though, the fact that he was personally informed to be ready for the event, only to be replaced, did not sit well with him, as he says:

“You disrespect me, so I’m actually coming for your head. Anybody could be on the relay, but you told me that I had to be in shape.”

Kerley has his own thoughts on the situation, and the way it took place was not very courteous for an athlete of his caliber. Asking the three-time world champion, who specializes in the 400 meters, to be in shape and then denying him a spot is a tremendous blunder by the selectors.

Kerley had already begun the 400 meters in the 2023 season with a time of 44.65, so he was extremely humiliated by how the officials handled the whole situation.

Despite not being picked for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, the American athlete was eager for a track battle and began his outdoor season with a great performance.

Fred Kerley’s Hurricane Invitational performance

After a regular indoor season full of bumps, Fred Kerley was eager for some outdoor action. He understands the importance of the season since he, like his track opponents, is looking forward to the Paris Olympics. The three-time world champion, like every other athlete, must prove himself again ahead of the trials, and he does so with a strong 100-meter race at the Hurricane Invitational.

He blasted through the challenging grid, finishing first in 10.03 seconds, just a little slower than the sub-10-second threshold. However, this specific occasion raised a lot of hopes for him, as supporters now had their competitive Kerley back on the grid for some Olympic action.