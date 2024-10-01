Noah Lyles and His Mother Offer Heartfelt Support to Junelle Bromfield Amid Online Hate: “You’ve Shown Your Resilience”

May 5, 2024; Nassau, Bahamas; Junelle Bromfield runs the anchor leg on Jamaica women’s 4 x 400m relay that won Olympic qualifying round heat in 3:28.54 during the World Athletics Relays at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield has been subject to online hate for a while now. Popular for her Olympic appearance and relationship with American sprinter Noah Lyles, she ended up on the ugly side of the internet after some controversies pre-Olympics. However, her boyfriend and his mother have been her cheerleaders throughout the ordeal.

In a recent chat with interviewer Simone Clarke, Bromfield bared it all and talked about the extent of hate she had endured throughout the Olympics.

What began as a simple statement by Lyles snowballed into a controversy surrounding the Jamaican and American rivalry, and she got caught in the crossfire.

It all began when the 27-year-old sprinter discussed how he was knowledgeable about the internal discussions at the Jamaican camp before the Olympics because his girlfriend trained there.

Since then, Bromfield and he have faced a lot of hate regarding the subject. She told Clarke that she even had to turn off her direct messages because of death threats.

However, Clarke had a surprise for her, knowing how Bromfield might appreciate the encouragement. Roping in her sisters, Lyles, and his mother, the talk show host asked them to record a message each to boost the sprinter’s morale. Not only did they express powerful words, but Lyles and his mother also shared heartfelt sentiments that resonated deeply.

Lyles’ mother, Keisha Caine Bishop, has often been open about how Bromfield has been a part of their family since she moved to the US. She was the one who insisted the sprinter stay with them and would even drive her to practice every day.

Appreciating the Jamaican for being herself and teaching her about her country’s culture and food, Bishop blessed her with ambitious wishes.

“I pray that this next year coming up, we continue to be a blessing to each other. And all great things are going to happen for you.”

Meanwhile, Lyles expressed his awe and amazement at her resilience in pushing through all the hate and still competing for the country from which the criticism came. He assured her that the discomfort and change were only tools to get her to a better future.

“I’m just here to probably vocalize some of the ways that I feel that you’ve shown your resilience and shown your strength. And it’s hard at times…but you know you’re a game changer.”

Bromfield has come a long way since the Paris Olympics, battling hate and negativity while trying to prove her worth on the track. Throughout it all, she stayed authentic and spoke up whenever necessary.

While the online trolling and threats have kept her from returning home to Jamaica, a part of her still longs for the return, and she hopes to do so soon.