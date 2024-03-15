“I’d Definitely Wear This”: Noah Lyles Rates Olympic Fits, Bringing Out the Fashion Critic Inside Him

Noah Lyles has accomplished many accolades on track. However, this time, in an interview with Yahoo Sports that was uploaded to their official Instagram profile, the American track star has brought out his inner fashion critic. In the viral Instagram video, Lyles is seen rating the different Olympic outfits of several nations.

The video included a plethora of outfits. Just like any professional fashion critic would do, Lyles went through all of them and pointed out many details with his own opinions. Yahoo Sports also wrote a cheeky caption on their post, highlighting Lyles’ peculiar interest in outfits.

“@nojo18 is not only a track and field medalist, he’s also a fashion critic.”

The 2004 Athens Olympics outfit was the first image in the IG video. According to the athlete, the attire would be more comfortable for freestyle rapping. The next picture was from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and the suit was from Team USA once again. Lyles was also a part of the Tokyo Olympics squad, but he was not a fan of the outfit.

Lyles made a funny remark after seeing the Italian Olympic team’s attire in Tokyo. The American track star said that the primary emblem, which included the three colors of the Italian flag, gave him the impression of a pizza.

Noah Lyles finally found the attire that made him feel like trying it himself. This time, it was the attire of the flag-bearers of Tonga at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Lyles left a remark:

“I’d definitely wear this. I feel like all flag bearers should be shirtless now.”

Team Russia’s attire from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics was another good-looking outfit, as per the American track star. The outfit included Olympic rings that caught the attention of Lyles; however, as per him, it had nothing to do with the nation.

Team Great Britain’s all-white uniform with golden embellishments was so stunning that the American track star couldn’t help but fall in love with it.

Noah Lyles tackles critics in an interview

A few days ago, Noah Lyles sat down for an interview with Yahoo Sports. In the interview, he was questioned about the criticism that he faced after securing silver in the 4×400-meter relay race at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships. Lyles revealed that he has always been open to constructive criticism.

He stated that the criticism can also come from his fellow Olympians, who have a deeper understanding of the sport. More than that, he stressed that every athlete had to carve out their niche in the sport. After earning two silvers in Glasgow, the athlete has further strengthened his resolve for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.