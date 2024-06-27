Noah Lyles Stars in a Short Anime-Style Adidas Advertisement, Leaving Fans in a Frenzy

Noah Lyles ran a 9.83 in the finals of the US Olympic Trials, one of his greatest 100-meter attempts this year. His troubles earned him the gold medal and the athlete is currently focusing on his 200-meter abilities. However, while waiting for the next set of trials, Lyles has devised a new method of entertaining his supporters, as evidenced by his Instagram account.

The 26-year-old is known for being an anime nerd, and like an otaku, he starred in his own animated film, which also serves as a promo for his primary sponsor, Adidas.

In the clip, the six-time world champion’s character is seen racing and waving to the crowd, when the villain, Chita, suddenly ambushes him. The villain’s goal is to defeat the American by taking away his ‘Gold Stone’.

However, even while under Chita’s spell, the six-time world champion is assisted by a special person, who motivates him with words of encouragement. Drawing strength from these words, Lyles charges forward like a character from his favorite anime, Dragon Ball, and races toward his objective of defeating Chita and getting back his gold stone.

The entire animation is set in a futuristic cyberpunk setting, and the title is quite imaginative, as Lyles noted in his caption:

“Unlimited Charge!!!”

Lyles’ admirers were enthusiastic about this animation since it was unlike anything they had seen from him before.

“I can see this being an actual series.”

Aside from sprinting, one fan claimed the six-time world champion can contribute to anime as a voice actor.

“Noah could definitely be a voice actor.”

Another track fan claimed that the villain resembles a track legend.

“I’m assuming that’s Usain Bolt.”

Lyles’ sponsor joined fans in celebrating the premiere of this animation, with a certain demand.

“We’re gonna need another season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Lyles (@nojo18)

The six-time world champion uploaded this brief anime-styled film shortly after winning the 100-meter final at the US Olympic Trials against a competitive grid.

Noah Lyles’ 100-Meter Dominance

After losing to Oblique Seville in the 100 meters in the Racers Grand Prix, Noah Lyles faced a lot of criticism. However, as always, he silenced all of the doubters, not by making statements online but by performing admirably at the US Olympic Trials.

The 26-year-old breezed through the first round and semi-finals but had a difficult grid in the final. However, it was not enough to derail the six-time world champion’s dominance, as he won gold with a 9.83 mark and qualified for the Paris Olympics.