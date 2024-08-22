“Greatest Female Athletes”: Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky Team up With Athleta, Leaving Sports World in Awe

Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles were key contributors to Team USA’s Olympic medal count. In addition to their medal tally partnership in their respective sports, the athletes recently appeared in a unique photoshoot for the prominent apparel company Athleta.

Both Biles and Ledecky were wearing black turtleneck shirts with the words “Power of She” inscribed, accompanied by black pants. Regarding details, Biles wore her GOAT necklace, which stood out amid the outfit.

Both athletes’ photographs featured the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background, indicating that the Athleta photoshoot took place during their trip to Paris for the Olympic Games.

Biles posted this on her Instagram with a charming caption that read: “#PowerofShe = the new gold standard courtesy of @athleta #Athletapartner“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

This photo, however, quickly gained popularity among the swimmer and gymnast’s legions of admirers, as evidenced by the comments section of their collaborated Instagram post.

“Two of the greatest female athletes in the history of sports, not just american sports.”

A fan was amazed that the apparel brand could sign two of the world’s top athletes for a photoshoot.

“Athleta really snagged the two best female athletes in the world.”

Simone Biles’ necklace attracted many admirers. One fan, however, requested that someone get Ledecky her GOAT necklace as well.

“Someone needs to get Katie her own [goat emoji] necklace.”

In addition to their fans, Barbie’s official Instagram account left a remarkable comment.

“Powerful & Inspiring.”

Another fan was pleased that the next generation of athletes has such influential individuals to look up to.

“So thankful my daughter gets to grow up looking up to women like you two!!”

It was reasonable that the brand would put together two of the greatest athletes in their respective sports. While Biles had been exclusively sponsored by Athleta since 2021, Katie Ledecky joined the sportswear brand this year with a 5-year deal.

The swimmer also signed this contract promptly before Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day to honor the significance of female athletes in the sports sector.

According to Retail Dive, Ledecky has long appreciated Athleta for identifying and honestly supporting female athletes across a variety of sports. This also inspired the athlete to sign a long-term sponsorship agreement with the apparel company.