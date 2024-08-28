“Put Them on This Pedestal”: Noah Lyles Explains Why He Doesn’t Idolize Usain Bolt in 2017 Interview

In 2017, Noah Lyles emerged as a promising athlete amidst high public expectations. That year, he shared his thoughts on Usain Bolt with the Wanda Diamond League, explaining why he chose not to idolize the Sprint King.

Lyles acknowledged that appreciating and respecting fellow athletes in track and field or any sport is commendable. However, he cautioned against idolization, stating:

“But, if you start letting them become your idol then it becomes a point of your gonna put them on this pedestal that you won’t be able to break.”

As Bolt’s career concluded that season, attention focused on his remarkable legacy. The Jamaican sprinter had amassed an impressive collection of eight Olympic gold medals and eleven World Championship titles throughout his illustrious career.

His achievements elevated both his status and the sport itself to unprecedented heights. Despite this, Lyles chose not to idolize or emulate Bolt, believing that such reverence might hinder his ability to surpass the Jamaican’s records.

Lyles noted that Bolt himself had to break existing records to set new benchmarks in the sport, which aligned with his own aspirations. While admiring Bolt’s athletic prowess, the young American identified a specific trait he wished to emulate:

“I love how much of a showman he is. I’d like to take that on into my characteristics when I run, but at the same time I’m coming for his records.”

Lyles was particularly impressed by Bolt’s showmanship, admiring how the Jamaican’s personality created a unique atmosphere at track competitions. He set out to make his own mark on the sport in terms of athletic prowess and crowd-pleasing entertainment.

Conquering the 2024 Olympics through showmanship

Eventually, Lyles developed his own flair for showmanship, captivating fans with his ability to entertain before, during, and after races, much like Bolt had done.

He became one of the most anticipated athletes as the 2024 Paris Olympics approached and maintained public interest throughout the season by boldly promising Olympic gold and inching closer to Bolt’s world records.

While Lyles continued to exude charisma, emerging Jamaican sprinters Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson posed challenges to some of his sprint performances.

However, Lyles triumphed at the Stade de France, clocking an impressive 9.79 seconds in the 100-meter final to become the defending World Champion and Olympic champion in the 100 meters.