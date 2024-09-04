Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Kenny Bednarek Join Forces for Exciting Initiative Before Zurich Diamond League

Athletes are gearing up for the Zurich Diamond League, which kicks off on September 4th. However, icons like Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Kenny Bednarek have taken up a new fun project before preparing to smoke their competitors on track.

The official page of Diamond League Athletics recently posted a series of Instagram stories that gave a glimpse of the three sprinters interacting with children. They took turns across various events, instructing the kids on how to run like pros.

The first few video clips showed Kerley teaming up with fellow sprinter Daryll Neita for a fun race as children looked on from the sidelines. He assisted some children with measuring their feet so they could choose the appropriate tools for sprinting. The 29-year-old also posed for pictures later with Dina-Asher Smith and Sharmier Little on the track.

Meanwhile, Richardson and Bednarek had moved on to the track, where she demonstrated a proper block start and joyfully described the correct way for athletes to position themselves against the apparatus to get a good push to the front.

The kids soaked up all the information while the Olympians visibly enjoyed taking over as mentors. A compilation of all the Olympians apart from the sprinters made it to the official page of the Weltklasse Zurich.

With a fresh start before the games could begin, the athletes seemed fueled up for some great action on the field. Richardson is all set to compete against Julien Alfred – the St. Lucian sprinting icon who beat her at the Olympics.

This will be her first race since her appearance in Paris, and fans are rooting for redemption against Alfred this time around. Meanwhile, Bednarek and Kerley will look forward to gaining more points this season after a mixed result at the Olympics.

The former still has some goals to fulfill, including financial aims that the Diamond League might help him with. Kerley, on the other hand, will take this opportunity to prove his dominance on track and regain his crown as one of the stronger contenders on the field.