“Side Characters Doing Their Things”: Kishane Thompson Clocks in the Second Fastest Time of the Season at the Jamaican Olympic Trials, Leaving Fans in a Frenzy

Its a dream for all the atheletes to drop a performance of their life at the Olympics. Although, the Olympics are a month away, Kishane Thompson ran one of the best races of his life at the Olympic trials. Thompson stunned the crowd by running an impressive 9.82 seconds, according to World Athletics’ official Instagram.

This was no easy achievement, since even in the heats, Jamaican athletes demonstrated their speed. He undoubtedly benefited from a 1.0 tailwind, but still managed to get the second-fastest time in the world for the 2024 season.

This performance also tied him with fellow Jamaican athlete Oblique Seville, who defeated American sprinter Noah Lyles at the Racers Grand Prix in the same time as a world lead, later surpassed by Ferdinand Omanyala with a 9.79 (+1.5) at the Kenyan Olympic Trials.

Thompson’s success was widely recognized, since seeing new athletes emerge in the sport just before the Paris Olympics indicates that there will be plenty of action for them on the biggest platform.

“Side characters doing their things.”

Like many other enthusiasts, this person is excited about the Paris Olympics.

“This Olympics is cooking something.”

Apparently, this user believes that the athlete had an easy race, implying that they have more potential.

“Honestly, the way he cruised through that race was quite dangerous!”

Thompson’s performance evoked memories of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for several fans.

“He might mess around and pull a Lamont Marcell Jacobs in Paris.”

This fan left a sarcastic comment.

“He jogged Noah’s PB.”

The Jamaican Olympic Trials featured a number of notable performances, as the nation that has previously dominated the sport, is showing promise again ahead of the main event.

The US Olympic Trials were also taking place at the same time, where the six-time world champion wanted to know what timing his competitors were running.

Noah Lyles in Awe of Kishane Thompson

In an interview with Citius Mag following the 200-meter heats at the US Olympic Trials, Noah Lyles was unaware that the Jamaican Olympic Trials were also taking place at the same time.

He was curious about his competitors’ times, and when he learned that Kishane Thompson had tied his season’s best 9.82 in the heats. The six-time world champion did not exhibit much emotion, but he was pleased for the Jamaican athlete and hopes he remains healthy and competitive in the Paris Olympics.