“Smelling a Gold at Paris”: Sha’Carri Richardson’s Jamaican Rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sends Internet Into Frenzy With Confident Social Media Post

Team USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson has faced stiff competition on the track. Among them is the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The two had faced each other at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest in 2023. Recently, the Jamaican athlete, who has not yet begun her 2024 season, sent the internet into a frenzy through her Instagram post.

Featuring three images of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the IG post became popular. Photos that seemed to have been shot by a drone revealed the Jamaican sprinter in action. As the Paris Olympics are knocking at the athlete’s door, Fraser-Pryce practices on the track. The athlete also wrote a caption that included a few motivational words:

“Be assertive and confident in your abilities, because only you get to determine your level of greatness. #Outdoyou”

The Instagram post was a hit among the fans, as they watched the Jamaican athlete confident before the Olympics. One fan wrote, “And me personally wish you a very healthy injury free season. Since this will be your last Olympic we all want to see you retire on top. Keep that fire burning . Queen.”

A fan came up with a prediction, saying, “I’m Smelling a gold at Paris.” The fans of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are very emotionally connected with their track star, as one comment read, “And we continue to pray for good health. We riding with you until such a time Shelly.”

Another fan wrote, “Queen getting readyyy.” Few fans are also anticipating a major farewell for the Jamaican athlete, as one comment read, “We are ready, we are grateful. #GoldenFarewell.”

The three-time Olympic gold medalist has not yet shown herself in any competition in 2024. The World Athletics Championships in Budapest was the Jamaican athlete’s last competitive appearance. She advanced to the finals of the 100-meter event as well as the 4×100-meter relay.

But she was only able to win silver in both events. The athlete has planned to retire after the Paris Olympics to spend more time with her family. Fans’ sentiments are reasonable given that they will be seeing the legend’s last Olympic race.

The American rival of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shining in Budapest

Fans in Budapest were anticipating the 100-meter finals duel between Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Sha’Carri Richardson. The athletes’ electrifying performance was expected, and they delivered it. As per the official website of the Olympics, Richardson was the center of attention as she was making her championship debut.

Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce both settled for silver and bronze, respectively, but the American track sensation wowed the Budapest audience with a remarkable 10.65-second mark, claiming the gold medal. After going through an eventful World Athletics Championships, the crowd’s expectations have grown even further for the 2024 Paris Olympics.