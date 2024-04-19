“So Stoked! LFG!”: Fans in Frenzy as Noah Lyles Shares Motivational Video Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Track and field star, Noah Lyles is open about his track aspirations. With the 2024 Paris Olympics nearing, he is excited about it and adamant about winning, as he wants a taste of the gold medal. The six-time world champion recently took to Instagram to share an inspirational video with his supporters, with only 100 days until the glorious event.

The Paris Olympics have generated a lot of attention worldwide. All of the participating nations’ athletes are aiming for gold, and so are their fans, who want them to succeed. Lyles’ desire to win and best the best is rather reasonable, given that the athlete lost out on gold in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

He had a strong start to the 2021 season, and all eyes were on him to win the gold medal. Despite giving it his best in Tokyo, he only managed to secure a bronze in the 200-meter sprint, clocking in at 19.74 seconds. The bronze medal win did not dampen his ambitions, as it instilled confidence in him about what he could achieve through hard training.

Since then, a lot has changed for the athlete, and he has earned numerous accomplishments, including world titles. An Instagram video featuring Lyles in previous races, set to the tune of “Gods” from the video game League of Legends, presented all those great moments. He also included a note for his supporters in his caption, as he writes:

“This ain’t 2021 this is 2024! 100 Days out #paris2024”

Lyles’ determination before the Paris Olympics delighted his supporters. They want their favorite athlete to perform at his peak both mentally and physically throughout the event, and everything is going well on the track.

“So stoked! LFG!!!”

Riot Games, the makers of League of Legends, consistently creates music that fans enjoy. This supporter was also an admirer of it, advising Lyles to utilize it more in his videos.

“More League of Legends music for your reels! Epic.”

Noah Lyles has expressed interest in challenging Usain Bolt’s world record this season. Many followers also encourage the track star to give it his all in Paris.

“Noah just build differen meen care wah nobody seh Noah going for bolt 200m record in the next 100 days at Paris Olympics watch.”

There are nearly three months until the Paris Olympics, and both Lyles and the fans are thrilled.

“We gonna come for it all in 100 days!”

Lyles has a goal in mind for the 200-meter race. He previously shared it in an interview, and this user reminds him of it.

“19.10”

The American track star is eagerly anticipating the Olympics. He is undoubtedly preparing hard to take on the track in Paris in pursuit of that gleaming gold medal. However, the athlete’s wish list for the season does not end there; he is also attempting to break Usain Bolt’s world record.

Noah Lyles’ 19.10-second mark prediction

Currently, Noah Lyles holds the third position in the 200-meter world record chase. He established the 19.31-second mark at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene. The athlete is, however, yet to break his own record, but he plans to set far greater ambitions this season. Usain Bolt’s 200-meter world record was established at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

The track great even hopes to see a young athlete of his quality break it. Lyles is aiming for a time of 19.10 seconds, which would be enough to beat Bolt’s record of 19.19 seconds. He has already begun his outdoor season but is yet to compete in the 200-meter division. The athlete will not back down from any challenge that comes his way. He understands the importance of the Olympic season and will only look to give his all.