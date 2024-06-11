“The Champ Is in the House”: Track World in Awe After Noah Lyles Wins 200M Season Opener at the USATF NYC Grand Prix

The USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium offered numerous track battles ahead of the Olympics, however, all eyes were on six-time world champion Noah Lyles. The American star competed in the 200-meter race, which was also his season opener in the category, and he did not disappoint, finishing first with a 19.77.

However, this sprint was not simple because the athlete encountered a massive headwind of 1.6, which surprised his legion of fans, according to his most recent Instagram post.

The video attached to the social media post demonstrated how much excitement there was as Lyles walked down the field to make a fashionable entrance to any track event he appeared at. It also shows the audience cheering for him throughout the race, as he was the athlete everyone expected to take the savory world lead.

While the severe headwind may have derailed his quest for the world lead, the six-time world champion remains grateful to the spectators and the event, as he writes in the caption:

“Thank you @newyorkgrandprix”

Many fans were charmed by his ability to race so swiftly despite the strong headwind, and they are now hopeful of his bold statements about the 200-meter world record that he gave before the outdoor season.

“You will break the world record.”

Many fans were looking forward to this event, knowing that their six-time world champion was returning to dominate the category.

“The champ is in the house.”

Aside from his track skills, this enthusiast was impressed by Lyles’ dedication to the sport and his ability to push it to new heights.

“This athlete has done so much for the sport. Pave the way young man. Be great.”

The six-time world champion is a fan of the popular Japanese anime series Dragon Ball, and this track aficionado has made a reference to the race.

“Bro cruise a 19.7 super Saiyan turn to ultimate god.”

Another track enthusiast is optimistic about the future of the track star.

“Love what you are doing @nojo18! You are representing Track & Field to the highest level. Excited for the future and hope to work you and many more!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Lyles (@nojo18)

The 200-meter race had challenging conditions, but it also revealed Lyles’ untapped talent. He was the only athlete to go quicker than the ideal 20 seconds that the other runners set, demonstrating the enormous gap between him and the rest of the grid.

The six-time world champion’s confidence has also been observed by a track great who has always looked forward to Lyles’ races.

Usain Bolt Outlining a Certain Feature of Noah Lyles

Usain Bolt has officially retired from track and field for quite some time now, but he has not stopped watching the sport he has always adored. The Jamaican track icon is not one who acknowledges talent easily or openly, but in a recent interview with Talk Sport on YouTube, he stated that Noah Lyles’ confidence sets him apart from the rest of the grid.

He backed up his views on the American athlete by recalling the 2023 season when Lyles competed in the 100-meter event at the World Championships and won despite the competition.

The 26-year-old wasn’t anticipated to secure the title, but he accomplished so by putting pressure on the field simply by being on the grid. This is a feature that many athletes lack, which is why the six-time world champion is constantly one step ahead of them at whatever track event he attends.