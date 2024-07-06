“They Will Always Expect Her to Win”: Track Legends Allyson Felix and Usain Bolt Rooted for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Ahead of the 2023 Budapest World Championships

The women’s track and field world is full of surprises and potential, with the old and new coming together to fulfill one dream – making it to the top. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been one of the top-ranking female sprinters on track who has already won five world titles in the 100m category.

But it’s not over until it’s over, and the veteran won’t stop at anything till she satisfies her fire within. The recent Netflix documentary series ‘Sprint’ captured her expertise on track as she fought tooth and nail to keep her crown of Jamaica’s track queen.

The World Championships at Budapest in 2023 saw some of the most compelling competitors in the women’s 100m track and field event. With Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Fraser-Pryce wanting a redemption of their own, each needed the title to prove their worth to the world.

Fraser-Pryce, however, was in the limelight for being one of the senior-most athletes on the track, being as spry as her competitors. Fellow competitor Allyson Felix poured in with compliments for her as she recalled how strong the Jamaican was even then.

“She has built her reputation as a big time performer. And so, a lot of people will expect her to win because she’s done it so much before!”

Having competed with his fellow Jamaican at around the same time, track and field legend Usain Bolt admitted that he was in awe of Fraser-Pryce. After all, the 37-year-old stunned the world by acing championships at a time when he had already retired.

“Shelly and I, we started out pretty much at the same time. So to see she’s still going at it, it’s amazing. The level that she’s still at, and let me question myself, maybe I should’ve stayed a little bit longer, you know?”

Perhaps with her impressive track record and experience, fans have been rooting for her more and more every year, even after certain setbacks. While she may have not won her sixth world title back in Budapest, she’s still an enigma one must look forward to.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce makes it to the Paris Olympics with a close call

This year has been slightly different for the 37-year-old, who has historically dominated track races with her speed. Fraser-Pryce has her strengths in the 100m and 200m categories, but for this season’s Olympic trials, she chose to focus solely on the former, which seems to have paid off.

While she did not finish first, she made it just in time to qualify for the third position alongside winner Shericka Jackson and runner-up Tia Clayton. She clocked in at a speedy 10.94 to secure her ticket to Paris, which would shockingly be her fifth Olympic games.