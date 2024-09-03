“So You a Rider?”: Vernon Norwood Taunts Fred Kerley as Sports World Gushes Over Recent Post

Rivalries and banter make a sport more entertaining, and in track and field, things have often gotten spicy between fellow Team USA members Vernon Norwood and Fred Kerley. The duo often engage in online banter, and their recent interaction was no exception.

Kerley, who gained a name after winning at the Paris Olympics, stuck to his idea of greatness. Trying his best to follow it, he finally won bronze in the Men’s 100m final. But even this didn’t stop Norwood from teasing him, and a recent post triggered some big reactions.

The sprinter posted a photo of himself standing beside his red truck, posing for the camera. He donned a red shirt and a cowboy hat, presumably paying homage to his Texan roots.

The stylish twist to his feed drew several comments from people who appreciated him trying out something new. The caption hinted at Kerley riding towards a bigger purpose.

“He rides not just for himself, but for generations untold.“

However, things immediately went downhill with a humorous comment from his rival, Norwood, who made a tongue-in-cheek reference.

“So you a rider?“

The double-meaning joke didn’t sit well with Kerley, who chided him for not being serious.

“u need help“

Meanwhile, others were encouraging about the post, with fellow Olympian Rohan Browning appreciating the truck.

“Nice truck bro“

American long-distance sprinter Bryce Hoppel also agreed with the caption.

“Yesssir…“

Finally, fellow sprinter and rookie Jamal Walton teased Kerley’s fashion choices.

“Substitute teacher?“

The comments section also witnessed Justin Gatlin make an appearance, encouraging Kerley to push forth with an emoticon. Apart from athletes, fans also seemed proud and happy to see Kerley embrace his Texan side with his outfit and attitude.

However, his banter with Norwood pretty much stole the show. While they’ve historically liked participating in such exchanges, a recent spat on X was a noteworthy interaction between the teammates.

Kerley and Norwood argue about the 400m sprint

Just like the duo have found a strong friendship, they have pushed each other equally hard with their teasing. Recently, an inspirational post about Kerley’s journey from being criticized to complimented caught Norwood’s eye, leading to some top-tier banter.

The post discussed how Kerley has achieved every milestone that haters claimed he could never achieve. Whether it was making it to the Olympic finals or winning a medal in the 100m sprint, he proved his dominance on track. And now, fans wanted to know what other conditions trolls could devise for Kerley to beat.

Norwood immediately responded to the post, claiming that Kerley could never go on track against him at the 400m sprint. While the latter has already attempted the long-distance race with varying levels of success, this banter remained online for fans to speculate about Kerley’s potential attempt at his old category.