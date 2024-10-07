“Not Everyone Can Travel…”: Simone Biles Shares Her Vision to Empower Young Girls by ‘Bringing Gymnastics to Them’ with Gold Over America

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States poses for photos with her gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Simone Biles has changed the face of gymnastics in recent times, making it go from a sport to a spectacle with her talent and skills. The Paris Olympics served as the perfect platform for her redemption since her unexpected exit from Tokyo in 2021, and those who witnessed it testified to her greatness. But what about those who couldn’t make it to Paris to watch her create history?

To bring in more audience, Biles recently gathered a group of elite gymnasts, including fellow Olympians, to tour the country and put up a grand show in the form of the Gold Over America Tour. The pop-concert-style show is one of the most over-the-top celebrations of the sport and its athletes, who aim to share their stories with fans.

Biles’ goal was to not only showcase the ups and downs of her journey through an elaborate performance but also make it accessible to Americans. Particularly, she wanted to reach out to young gymnasts who couldn’t witness the magic they weaved in Paris.

In a conversation with ELLE.com, Biles recalled her moments from the Olympics this season and how they changed people’s perspectives on the athletes. Now, with her tour, she aimed to highlight their journeys in an effort to inspire the audience.

“One of the reasons I wanted to create this experience was to connect with and empower young girls.”

This season also saw the GOAT and her entourage participate in several other gymnastics meets before the Olympics. While the crowd at such places would always be electrifying, Biles acknowledged that not everyone would have the opportunity to attend such competitions.

Therefore, the Gold Over America Tour acted as an opening for enthusiasts who wanted to watch the elite gymnasts in action. It also doubled up as a fun concert-style show with music and dance that compelled the younger audience to groove alongside them.

“Not everyone can travel to major competitions to see us, so we’re bringing gymnastics to them and we’re making it fun.”

Currently, the tour has passed Brooklyn and is on its way to Boston, garnering more attention each day. It will witness its last leg in Detroit on 3rd November.

The audience members range from aspiring gymnasts and their parents to celebrities like G-Eazy, who want to catch a glimpse of the glorious performances that Biles and her group put up.