Simone Biles Radiates ‘Show Day Vibes’ Ahead of Her Gold Over America Tour Kickoff at Oceanside

The Gold Over America Tour kicked off with its first show this year at Oceanside, California. Simone Biles, who has consistently provided content related to the tour, took to her socials to give some glimpses of how she and her team launched their inaugural performance.

The show is set to be a visual treat, with lights, music, and a stellar setup, with the gymnasts showing off their tricks on stage. Biles curated a roster full of star athletes, including Olympians and international gymnasts, so the audience could get a closer look at their skillful work.

Simone took to her Instagram stories and shared her enthusiasm about their debut performance. She posted some glimpses of what the audience might see at the show, including pictures of the official hoodie and one of their costumes.

“OOTD…

first show day vibes“

Later, she also recorded some footage of her teammates practicing around and checking the apparatuses. As they geared up for the crowd, Biles informed fans that they were busy warming up for the show, which was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM.

As fans gathered in the arena to watch the performance, Biles promised an experience like no other. Meanwhile, the team is not just about practice; they also have fun playing games and shooting content behind the scenes.

Biles and the team reveal their nicknames

Popular gymnast and influencer Ian Gunther recently posted a video of him going around and asking his teammates from the Gold Over America Tour about their nicknames. These titles came from their names, quirks, or some inside joke they had with friends.

Biles was the first to go, revealing how she earned the names ‘queen’ and ‘S,’ but kids called her ‘Mone’ since they couldn’t pronounce her name. Her best friend and teammate Jordan Chiles had a similar list of nicknames, including ‘J’, ‘Jo’, and ‘Chick’.

The team was full of people who knew how to work hard and party harder, which led them all to participate enthusiastically in this little game. While the show is all set to enthrall the audience, the bond between the athletes has only gotten stronger with such activities.