Track Stars Dazzle at New York Fashion Week: Here’s the Star-Studded List

Track and field recently turned glamorous, with the New York Fashion Week bringing out some of the most fashionable fits amongst the American track stars, each paving the path to their style.

From Noah Lyles walking the runway to Rai Benjamin stunning with his Goyard, the Big Apple saw athletes amping up the styling quotient on the occasion.

Over the course of a week, the event witnessed some of the biggest celebrities meeting and representing various fashion houses with their outfits.

Lyles’ girlfriend and fellow sprinter Junelle Bromfield had teased their appearance together at the event earlier. Later, they were joined by fellow track and field icons Gabby Thomas, Rai Benjamin, Twanisha Terry, Melissa Jefferson, and several others.

Athletes pull up at the New York City Fashion week Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield

Tee Tee Terry

Rai Benjamin

Melissa Jefferson pic.twitter.com/H2MX3vjQ1v — Track Spice ️ (@trackspice) September 8, 2024

Thomas represented Tommy Hilfiger, while Lyles walked the ramp for Willy Chavarria in a special collaboration with Adidas. Meanwhile, Nike invited several other athletes to put their best foot forward, and the photoshoots resulting from it were a testament to how versatile the people in the sport could be.

Donning various outfits ranging from casual sweaters, skirts, and hats, complete with luxury bags, these athletes have set forth a new wave of fashion.

They then attended the US Open Women’s finals, where they witnessed the magnanimous Aryna Sabalenka triumph over the USA’s Jessica Pegula.

Track and field world stuns at the US Open

After a successful show at the NY Fashion Week, where all the athletes had a great time pumping up their dressing game, they moved on to witness a monumental match between the two US Open finalists. Belarus’ Sabalenka won the cup with a dominant 7-5 7-5 win over Pegula, thus registering her first US Open victory.

Some of the most poignant sportspersons marked their presence in the stands watching the game unfold, including F1 icon Lewis Hamilton, who sat right beside Lyles. As the game progressed, the track and field star conversed with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS driver.

The fastest man in the world. ‍♂️‍➡️ With the fastest man in the world. ️ pic.twitter.com/EgQdzrpkf2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, at the match, Gabby hung around with Lyles, Bromfield, Benjamin, and others. Their pictures on the stands sent waves across the internet, and as they posed for the cameras both in the field and backstage, their outfits shone brightly, reminding us that track and field have equal potential for bringing in glamor.