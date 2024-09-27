“Create an Even Playing Field”: Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Discuss How Athlos Could Redefine the Future of Track

During a recent Ready Set Go podcast conversation, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green discussed Athlos’ revolutionary potential in reshaping track and field’s future. They agreed that this initiative had the potential to promote diversity and innovation in the sport, paving the way for new talent and improving the overall competitive scene.

Green initiated the conversation by mentioning Athlos was the final event of the 2024 season. Despite numerous track meets during the Olympic year, the Bahamian sprinter expressed more excitement about Athlos.

“I have zero expectations of what’s going to happen. I’ve read about it and seeing how they’re going to put it on, but definitely it’s the first of its kind.”

Green highlighted Athlos’ uniqueness as a one-of-a-kind track meet. While unsure if it would revolutionize the track and field platform, he felt thrilled to witness such an exceptional event.

Gatlin immediately joined the conversation, declaring equal excitement as his podcast companion. The track veteran then reminded listeners of Athlos’ previous commitments.

The 42-year-old noted Athlos’ promise to transform Icahn Stadium in New York City for the track meet. Additionally, the retired Olympian praised Athlos for its core principle of empowering female athletes.

Despite Gatlin’s retirement from the sport, he observed the frequent devaluation of female sprinters. Therefore, given Athlos’ focus on track queens, he eagerly anticipated how the event’s excitement would center around the participants.

“To be honest, I feel track and field women lead the charge in that because we’re really the one of the true sports that kind of create an even playing field to where a woman can be able to take the reigns and hold the excitement of all of track and field.”

The four-time world champion also stressed that the sport’s progression necessitated dedicated track meets for female athletes, serving as a catalyst for further growth.

Green then revealed how Adele, the British singer, paused her entire concert during the women’s 100-meter finals in Paris, streaming it to her audience so they could witness Julien Alfred cross the finish line to become an Olympic champion.

Gatlin added that while Adele’s concert attendees may or may not have ever watched the sport, the entire audience remained silent and focused when the broadcast happened.

Later in the podcast, the four-time world champion elaborated on the significance of competitors’ fashion choices in Athlos. He believed many sponsors would show interest in the event, providing female sprinters with a fantastic opportunity for significant financial breakthroughs, benefiting their future sports careers.

Athlos represented a track and field revolution, and as an annual event, many track enthusiasts would eagerly look forward to its second installment in 2025.