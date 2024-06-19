Usain Bolt Raves About eSports While Drawing Parallels With Track and Field

While Usain Bolt is best recognized for his sprinting achievements, the track great also has expertise in multiple other sports. He has been seen attending numerous F1 races, soccer events, and even playing cricket with his friends. However, a recent Instagram video by WYLDE reveals that the Sprint King has been a great supporter of eSports too.

Video games have expanded dramatically since the early 1970s, and eSports have reached a completely new level that can be easily compared to real-life sports. Bolt mentioned that he has always enjoyed playing video games and this type of sport has a large community behind it.

The Sprint King also thinks that there are plenty of potential careers in eSports. However, because the industry has a lot of misconceptions about it and some people don’t consider it a true sport, Bolt promptly debunks it, saying:

“It still takes work; it doesn’t just happen overnight, which a lot of people need to understand. There’s still a lot of work, a lot of hours you got to put into to be the best…it’s just like track and field.”

On the track, numerous aspects contribute to an athlete’s development; however, just as practice makes an individual perfect, eSports is no exception.

Bolt points out that gamers put a lot of effort into their respective games, and with each hour, they see an increase in their skill level, much as he used to see an increase in pace with each sprint practice session. By boosting inspiration, the Sprint King implies that, whether in athletics or eSports, people should continually strive for the top spot in order to attain more success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WYLDE⚡️ (@wylde_gg)

Several characteristics identify a certain athlete from their competitors, as the Jamaican track legend once observed about one of the best American sprinters of the current generation.

Usain Bolt outlines a special characteristic of Noah Lyles

In a recent interview with Talk Sport on YouTube, Usain Bolt discusses Noah Lyles’ confidence in track meets, which sets him apart from the rest of the field. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist claims to have examined numerous sportsmen, but he has never witnessed anything like the pressure that the American applies to his opponents in any given event.

He then offers the 2023 track and field season as an example, in which the athlete was not expected to win the 100-meter world championship, but he did so by applying extra pressure on the grid. Lyles was unaffected by the criticism around him because he has an unrelenting feeling of confidence that runs through his athletic blood.