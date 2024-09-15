Unlike Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo Shies Away from Being the ‘Face of Athletics’ but Embraces “Superstar” Status at Home

Despite his success in international competitions such as the Olympic Games, Letsile Tebogo declined the recognition of being the ‘Face of Athletics’ and pushed the title towards Noah Lyles. However, the 21-year-old has become a national icon in his home country, accepting his status as a sporting superstar with grace.

Tebogo clinched Botswana’s inaugural Olympic gold medal in the 200m event and received an exuberant welcome, with resounding cheers and a grand reception from his compatriots at the country’s largest stadium.

After winning the Olympic gold medal, he was asked if he was the face of athletics, which he denied with an instant response. He dedicated the title to his competitor, Lyles, because of the American’s enormous personality off the track.

In the interview with Citius Mag that followed the Brussels Diamond League Final race, he openly expressed his lack of enthusiasm about this period of ultimate stardom.

“I’m not a free human being these days. I’m just a superstar in my country of which I don’t like because I can’t go to the mall and get something to eat for myself. I have to send somebody to do it.“

The 21-year-old emphasized that even if he wanted to go somewhere and purchase anything for himself, he couldn’t because of the boost in popularity that the Olympic Games provided him.

This caused him to overthink his athletic career, but Tebogo gradually came to accept it. He also hopes to address this fame dilemma in the future.

Tebogo was always open to his developing fame. Prior to the Olympic Games, when he was the subject of the well-known “world record conversation” in the track community, he made a clear statement, putting an end to multiple speculations.

Tebogo rejects comparisons to Lyles and Bolt, opts out of world record pursuit

During the World Relays’ post-race interview, the Botswanan was asked about his desire to smash Usain Bolt’s long-held 200-meter world record and was compared to Noah Lyles.

However, he responded sternly, declaring that he had no interest in chasing the record since he never wanted to be under that pressure or put himself in that scenario.

“Take me out of that world record conversation because I don’t want that pressure that to put myself in so let Lyles speak about the world record, and everybody wants to speak about it. I’m not part of that team.”

Tebogo further stated that Lyles and other athletes might continue to pursue their ambitions on this, but he was not a member of that group. He was always focused on his personal goals and never wanted to draw much attention from the track community.