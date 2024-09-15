mobile app bar

Unlike Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo Shies Away from Being the ‘Face of Athletics’ but Embraces “Superstar” Status at Home

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Unlike Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo Shies Away from Being the 'Face of Athletics' but Embraces "Superstar" Status at Home

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Letsile Tebogo (BOT) celebrates after winning the men’s 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his success in international competitions such as the Olympic Games, Letsile Tebogo declined the recognition of being the ‘Face of Athletics’ and pushed the title towards Noah Lyles. However, the 21-year-old has become a national icon in his home country, accepting his status as a sporting superstar with grace.

Tebogo clinched Botswana’s inaugural Olympic gold medal in the 200m event and received an exuberant welcome, with resounding cheers and a grand reception from his compatriots at the country’s largest stadium.

After winning the Olympic gold medal, he was asked if he was the face of athletics, which he denied with an instant response. He dedicated the title to his competitor, Lyles, because of the American’s enormous personality off the track.

In the interview with Citius Mag that followed the Brussels Diamond League Final race, he openly expressed his lack of enthusiasm about this period of ultimate stardom.

I’m not a free human being these days. I’m just a superstar in my country of which I don’t like because I can’t go to the mall and get something to eat for myself. I have to send somebody to do it.

The 21-year-old emphasized that even if he wanted to go somewhere and purchase anything for himself, he couldn’t because of the boost in popularity that the Olympic Games provided him.

This caused him to overthink his athletic career, but Tebogo gradually came to accept it. He also hopes to address this fame dilemma in the future.

Tebogo was always open to his developing fame. Prior to the Olympic Games, when he was the subject of the well-known “world record conversation” in the track community, he made a clear statement, putting an end to multiple speculations.

Tebogo rejects comparisons to Lyles and Bolt, opts out of world record pursuit

During the World Relays’ post-race interview, the Botswanan was asked about his desire to smash Usain Bolt’s long-held 200-meter world record and was compared to Noah Lyles.

However, he responded sternly, declaring that he had no interest in chasing the record since he never wanted to be under that pressure or put himself in that scenario.

Take me out of that world record conversation because I don’t want that pressure that to put myself in so let Lyles speak about the world record, and everybody wants to speak about it. I’m not part of that team.

Tebogo further stated that Lyles and other athletes might continue to pursue their ambitions on this, but he was not a member of that group. He was always focused on his personal goals and never wanted to draw much attention from the track community.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these