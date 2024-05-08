“I Don’t Want That Pressure”: Letsile Tebogo Opens Up About the ‘World Record Conversation’ After Securing Gold at the World Relays 2024

With only a few months until the Paris Olympics, the excitement is rising. The speculations of breaking the long-standing world records in a variety of categories have been making rounds, and Letsile Tebogo is among the favourites to challenge them. However, the 20-year-old who recently punched Botswana’s ticket to the Olympics wishes to withdraw from world record contention, as revealed in a post-race interview with Citius Mag on YouTube.

Letsile Tebogo has become a symbol of Botswana and African athletics. He has raised expectations about the continent’s ability to compete at the elite levels of track and field.

The youthful sprinter smashed the 300-meter world record at the ASA Grand Prix tour, where he also set two world leads, marking a strong start to his Olympic and outdoor seasons. He has large event ambitions, but because of his tremendous skill set, he has been a fan favorite for breaking Usain Bolt’s long-standing 200-meter world record.

He has been compared to several of today’s track stars, including Noah Lyles, who is likewise interested in establishing a 19.10-second mark soon. However, the Botswanan sprinter explained why he wants to remove his name from this entire ‘world record conversation’, stating:

“Take me out of that world record conversation because I don’t want that pressure that to put myself in so let Lyles speak about the world record, and everybody wants to speak about it. I’m not part of that team.”

He revealed this unexpected detail during the World Relays post-race interview. The athlete punched his country’s ticket to the Olympics with his 4×400-meter relay team, winning gold in the finals in the same event. The 20-year-old sprinter distinguishes himself from other famous sportsmen chasing world records by stating that he has his own track objectives.

Tebogo has gradually established himself since his appearances at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year, maturing into a great athlete capable of winning gold for his country. He recognizes the importance of this year and has warned his European and American competitors that the African athletes will not fall behind, as he demonstrated in the most recent event.

Letsile Tebogo aiding his team to the gold medal victory

There was plenty of drama leading up to the 4×400-meter finals at the World Relays in the Bahamas. Team USA was disqualified, providing a big chance for other nations to set their sights on the gold medal. The grid of eight teams assembled at The Bahamas National Stadium, and the crowd’s excitement was off the charts.

Team Botswana got off to a strong start with Busang Collen Kebinatshipi’s 45.99-second performance. He then passed the baton to 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo, who demonstrated his excellent sprinting abilities by running the fastest second leg in 43.72 seconds. His teammate Leungo Scotch kept the lead and passed the baton to Bayapo Ndori, who crossed the finish line for Botswana’s unprecedented 4×400-meter victory at the World Relays.