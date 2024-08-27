“Show My Sport to the World”: Noah Lyles Talks New Friendship With Snoop Dogg and His Next Big Goals

Noah Lyles achieved greatness at the Stade de France and formed a connection with American rapper Snoop Dogg. In an interview with Emily Orozco on Access Hollywood’s YouTube channel, the athlete discussed this relationship, his respect for the celebrity, and his future track ambitions.

The host mentioned that Lyles’ mother, Keisha Bishop, had become close friends with Snoop Dogg. The 27-year-old confirmed this, noting they were often seen together at the Paris Olympics.

When asked if Snoop would join them for Christmas, Lyles quipped, “I mean, I think we’re going to his Christmas.”

The athlete laughed as he said this and continued, explaining that he hadn’t initially met Snoop personally.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna be honest, I haven’t met the guy yet. My mom knows Snoop at the moment.'”

Lyles said they eventually crossed paths and even swapped phone numbers to stay in touch. The 27-year-old described the rapper as a “down-to-earth guy,” and appreciated his interest in Lyles’ athletic career despite his music industry success.

Lyles highlighted Snoop’s positive energy, stating, “Just a cool guy. It’s nice to see; it’s nice to hang out with somebody who has that joy around him.“

During the Paris Olympics, Lyles had a great time hanging out with Snoop Dogg. Emily Orozco mentioned that the 52-year-old seemed to be enjoying himself at the highly anticipated event, which was broadcast live to audiences worldwide.

With the 2024 season winding down, Orozco inquired about Lyles’ future goals. Lyles stated: “I have many big plans. I want to show my sport to the world. I want it to be entertaining.“

Known for his showmanship, Lyles aims to make track and field more engaging for both new and existing fans, recognizing their crucial role in the sport’s growth. He strives to enhance the sport’s appeal beyond just running, focusing on making it enjoyable for all audiences to increase its popularity.