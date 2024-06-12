Usain Bolt Lauds Noah Lyles’ Mental Prowess in an Exclusive Clip From Upcoming Netflix Docuseries ‘Sprint’ Unveiled on Jimmy Fallon’s Show

Jimmy Fallon’s YouTube channel, ‘The Tonight Show,’ has had numerous celebrity appearances. This list also contains many sports stars, and this time he welcomed six-time world champion Noah Lyles to the stage, as the host is interested in the athlete ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Aside from all of the Olympic Games discussion, the American comedian has unveiled an exclusive clip from the new Netflix docuseries ‘Sprint’ in which Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt discusses the champion mentality of the Lyles.

There have been two sides to the current world record debate in the track community. In the clip from the docuseries, Bolt initially acknowledges Lyles for having that certain mindset coming into the track meets, where he is able to prevail over his opponents; however, he also states that the athlete has that fanbase behind him, who are always there to support their favorite track star. Aside from praising him, the Jamaican legend makes a humorous statement, saying:

“Noah Lyles is a great athlete. He’s full of energy. He has the crowd. Mentally, he’s very strong. He believes in himself. But if he break the world record, I’m not going to be happy. Records are meant to be broken. I wish him all the best, but it’s not going to be easy. [laughs]”

The video segment then focuses on Lyles, who discusses the long-standing 200-meter world record. It has been many years since any modern athlete has come close, and the six-time world champion has always dreamed of capturing the coveted title since he was a young sprinter.

Before the outdoor season, Lyles stated that he wants to try for the world record with a 19.10-second time; however, attaining it will be difficult, but Bolt has previously stated that if anyone is going to surpass his 19.19-second record, it will be Lyles owing to his champion mindset.

Noah Lyles’ Unique Features Setting him Apart from Other Athletes

In a recent interview with Talk Sport on YouTube, Usain Bolt discusses how Noah Lyles’ confidence in track meets separates him from the competition. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist claims he has watched numerous athletes, but he has never seen something like the pressure that the American puts on his opponents in any given event.

He then uses the 2023 season as an example, in which the athlete was not expected to win the 100-meter world championship title, but he eventually won by putting additional pressure on the grid.

Lyles was undeterred by the uncertainties around him because he has an unwavering sense of confidence pouring through his athletic veins. This particular trait will propel him to many of the sport’s top positions, and the audience is eager for him to shine at the major events.