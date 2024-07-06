Usain Bolt Questions His Retirement After Looking at Fellow Jamaican Athlete’s Incredible Consistency

Usain Bolt opted to hang up his running shoes in 2017, capping off a nearly two-decade career in track and field. Since then, he has participated in other sports, but only in charity competitions. However, the Jamaican icon has always expressed a desire to return to his beloved sport but has never actually done so.

In episode 5 of Netflix’s ‘Sprint,’ titled “The Gold Standard,” the retired athlete confesses that witnessing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s feats makes him reconsider his decision to leave track and field.

The Jamaican also notes that they began their professional sporting careers at the same time, and they have achieved a tremendous deal of fame and awards as a result. Shelly-Ann has three Olympic gold medals and ten World Championship titles, compared to Bolt’s eight and eleven, respectively.

Both of them are the same age 37, and when he sees his former Jamaican teammate’s athletic form, Bolt always considers returning, saying:

“So to see she’s still going at it, it’s amazing the level that she’s still at. And let me question myself, maybe I should have stayed a little bit longer, you know?”

Bolt’s early retirement has long been a hot topic, and it still occasionally arises between the current generation of track and field athletes. His dominance in the 100-meter sprints was unparalleled, and the world record of 9.58 that he set at the 2009 Berlin World Championships in Athletics has yet to be broken by a modern-day athlete.

How Bolt ran and won those medals for himself and his country made Jamaicans proud, as well as instilled a love of track and field in everyone.

Usain Bolt Explains the Reason Behind Jamaicans’ Obsession With Track and Field

Sports are not only about the athletes and the game; they are also about the audience, who pay, watch, and cheer for their country, league, or even a single player. Every sporting event particularly track and field evokes strong emotions, which, despite a significant drop in viewership in recent years, is never missed by a Jamaican.

The country’s athletes, such as Usain Bolt, who won the 100-meter Olympic gold medal at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics, demonstrate that the nation’s dominance is something that fans want their athletes to pass on from generation to generation. They were not willing to lose that crown to their American rivals or any other country, as it represented the previous athletes’ hard work and dedication.

Bolt also claims the public has been spoilt with all of the flashing accolades in 100, 200, and many other categories, which will put pressure on upcoming athletes to achieve their peak in competitions such as the World Championships and the Olympics.