“Wasn’t to Hide From Tokyo”: Post 2021 Olympics, Simone Biles Recounts Struggles of Being ‘In the Public Eye’

Being a public figure comes with downsides of its own, and Simone Biles is all too familiar with it. The star gymnast witnessed one of the most challenging times of her career when she decided to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics. Bombarded by heaps of love and criticism, Biles soon found herself going on a two-year-long hiatus.

In a recent interview with Porter, the 26-year-old sat down to reminisce about one of her biggest moments. While many were aware of how the decision unfolded, not many focused on the repercussions. Recalling the struggles of being in the spotlight since a young age, Biles made it clear that the decision didn’t go smoothly.

The star admitted that the two-year-long hiatus was anything but intentional. While she did want to take some time off, she never thought it would extend out so long. Justifying her sticky situation throughout the Olympics and the criticism, Biles confessed:

“As I think about it, I’ve been in the public eye since I was 15 years old, which is a lot on your body and your mind.”

With the immense pressure combined with millions having something or the other to say about her decision, Biles soon found herself valuing me-time. And while one would attribute that to her distance from the sport altogether, the gymnast came clean.

“It wasn’t to hide from Tokyo – it was more that I valued this as time we don’t get back, and I wanted to give myself those moments with family that I didn’t get to have a lot of before.”

So now, with the Paris Olympics a few months away, how is Biles planning her routine? The star gymnast has been hitting her gym again, practicing various tricks on the bars and beams. She initially mentioned in an earlier interview how she did see the 2024 Olympics as her ultimate goal. So what’s her take on that now?

Simone Biles’ big plans for 2024

After an eventful year of getting married to her longtime boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens, Biles has been enjoying marital bliss. Attending Owens’ matches, gallivanting around, and spending quality time with family have always been her priorities. However, this year also marks her epic comeback on the international stage.

The Olympian stunned at the recent World Championships held in Antwerp. Biles scored four golds across various categories and proved to the world that she still has the zeal and expertise. And now that her prep for the Olympics is on, fans can’t wait to see how she rocks on stage.