“Not Everyone Has the Gunpowder for a Rocket”: Fred Kerley Uplifts Social Media Game Ahead of Season Opener Leaving Fans in Frenzy

Following the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Fred Kerley did not participate in any track events. His supporters, nevertheless, are overjoyed since his name is already on the 100-meter roster for the Hurricane Invitational. The American track star has shocked his followers with a new Instagram video too. The viral video reveals his mood ahead of his grand 100-meter season opener.

Fans’ excitement over Kerley’s 100-meter return is understandable. Many questions arose when the track sensation wasn’t seen at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. This absence was followed by a huge controversy between Kerley and the officials of USA track and field.

The American track star’s IG video has many hidden messages. In an effort to make his admirers drool, the viral video combines many clips of Kerley running on a track. He also hears some motivational comments from someone as the music plays.

Using his shoe as a phone, the track celebrity received a call, symbolizing that he was being beckoned by the track. The three-time world champion wrote a short but heartwarming message in his IG post:

“I got my smile back.”

As the IG video was a viral one, his fans wasted no time barging into the comment section. A cryptic motivational message was shared by this fan, who left a comment, saying, “Not everyone has the gunpowder for a rocket. I’m coming to you champion, it’s time to light it up.” One fan appreciated the video, as they say, “This the content.”

The Olympics are nearing, and Kerley is back in contention, as this fan left a comment, “My boy been cooking in the lab, YOU HEAR MEEEE!” A fan from Kerley’s hometown left a comment, “Love what you’re doing! Keep representing Taylor, TX across the world!!!!” Another fan wrote, “I can’t wait to see you take control of the track.”

Kerley lost his 100-meter title crown in Budapest, which was a big loss for him. He also participated in the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen but saw the same result. There have been many questions raised regarding his form, but the track sensation’s fans have always had his back.

Fred Kerley sending out many hints

The omission of Fred Kerley from the World Athletics Indoor Championships sparked many speculations among the track and field community. Despite widespread criticism, the track sensation had a sizable fanbase that supported him throughout this phase. Prior to sharing the relevant video that went viral, he had already made a couple of posts on social media hinting at his return.

He wanted his supporters to know in grand fashion that he would be making a comeback in the 100-meter. There will be many hurdles at the Miami event for the track sensation. However, it is also the chance for Kerley to redeem himself again for the upcoming events.