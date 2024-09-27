Noah Lyles Praises Athlos’ Unique Athlete ‘Introductions’ and Shares a Tip

Athlete introductions are a longstanding tradition in track and field, creating an atmosphere of anticipation for fans at most major track meets. Lyles has been a part of numerous introductions throughout his career, but the presentation by Athlos for their athletes tonight was truly a unique experience for the 100-meter Olympic champion himself.

Athlos allowed the competitors to run down the ramp right to the track with the entire spotlight on them. While the entire presentation was thrilling for Lyles, he requested “more energy” specifically when introducing the track stars.

The 100-meter Olympic winner also encouraged Athlos to break through the “professional” barrier and go all “loud and extra!”

I love these introductions at @athlos

I want to hear even more energy when announcing these Women!!! Forget trying to sound professional let’s get loud and extra! — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) September 27, 2024

It was confirmed earlier that D-Nice, an American DJ and record producer, would curate iconic walk-out music for the runners, to be played before and between races.

While he suggested a more vibrant approach to the opening, Lyles also sought a newer way to showcase track and non-track stars during the event’s broadcast.

I would love to see a celebrity cam from @athlos with track stars and non track stars — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) September 27, 2024

The event showcased numerous incredible races, leaving track fans and athletes like Lyles in awe of the outstanding performances and flawless execution.

Athlos is undoubtedly revolutionary, and the 100-meter Olympic champion had already emphasized the importance of revolution in track and field. This alignment between Athlos’ innovative approach and Lyles’ own vision for the sport’s future was no coincidence.

Lyles’ vision for the sport

Lyles didn’t consider running on the competitive track a job; he truly enjoyed the sport. However, the lack of growth and other challenges in track and field led to a decline in interest and difficulty attracting new followers. Lyles, who had devoted most of his life to the sport, was heartbroken to see everything crumbling.

Before the Olympic Games, the 27-year-old emphasized that track and field needed a significant transformation to compete with major leagues like the NFL and NBA.

He believed that the sport should move away from the Olympic model. He pointed out that fans traditionally anticipated the sport every four years because of the Olympic Games, but he wanted people to recognize that it is much more than just a quadrennial event.