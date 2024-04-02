“What a Great Start to the Year!”: Track Domination of Gabby Thomas at Texas Relays Leaves Fans in Frenzy

Gabby Thomas once again dominated the Texas Relays, much to the delight of American fans. A well-deserved reward was achieved as she won the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4×100-meter relay events with gold medals. However, her admirers were here for a feast on her Instagram post after Thomas’ incredible achievement.

Advertisement

The popular Instagram post was other images taken during the Texas Relays. In the first image posted, Thomas strikes a celebratory pose as she crosses the finish line. In the following picture, she poses for a selfie with the people behind the barriers.

One photo in the post also shows her waving at the spectators. The next one is also of her passing the baton to her teammate during the 4×100-meter relay race. In the final image of the Instagram post, the 27-year-old was seen waving to the crowd, who came all the way to see her compete.

Advertisement

The several gold medals made Gabby Thomas very happy. She also shared her thoughts on the event, hinting at a return the following year, saying:

“Great races this weekend. Grateful for it all- my health, my friends & fam, and my sport. Thank you Texas Relays, same time next year??”

The fans of the American track star also wasted no time crowding the comment section. Fellow athlete, Anna Hall, also joined the fans to congratulate the track star; as they say, “So good!! Its your year!”

Jamaican sprinter and YouTuber Fitzroy Dunkley also commented on the post, “22.0, 10.8 you ready.”

Advertisement

This is the year of the Paris Olympics, and this fan knows the worth of the events leading up to it; as they say, “Huge congratulations Gabby. What a great start to the year!! The World has been put on notice!!!”

As this was her first outdoor stint of the 2024 season, this fan wrote, “Outdoor season let’s goooo.” Another fan wrote, “It was great watching you dominate the track this weekend! Congrats!”

Gabby Thomas shares her views ahead of the remaining 2024 season

Competitors at Gabby Thomas’ level have already set their sights on the Paris Olympics. Athletes, including the American track star, have already begun training. Earlier this year, she competed and won the 300-meter event, at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Her debut on the outdoor track came at the Texas Relays, and she didn’t waste any time getting going.

She gained a lot of self-assurance from her three gold medals; she talks about how this would help her prepare for the rest of the season in her post-race interview with Citius Mag. Thomas has become a fierce competitor on the outdoor track, as the 2024 season awaits more epic performances from her.