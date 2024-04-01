“It’s Good Training”: Gabby Thomas Goes Candid After Continuing Her Seasonal Gold Streak at Texas Relays With Triple Feat

During her season debut in February, at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Gabby Thomas became the track world’s hot topic. At the most recent Texas Relays, she won three gold medals in three different classifications. According to her post-race interview with Citius Mag, the track star is even more taken aback by this since she is anticipating a successful season.

After securing multiple feats, her season is off to a great start. With the Paris Olympics quickly approaching, she will be in much better shape to compete fiercely in this major event.

Young athletes and professionals alike shone in the Texas Relays. Thomas herself acknowledged the magnitude of the 2024 season. This is the preparation for the upcoming season, she says, and she wanted to see how she would fare on the outdoor track.

While interviewing Gabby, the interviewer was shocked by her multiple medals, as she secured 3 gold medals in the event. She then goes on to question Gabby Thomas about how she managed to go through all these events with ease. The sprinter replied with a chuckle, saying:

“I love running. So, I love racing, and at trails, we have to do rounds. So, this kind of really preps you for that and keeps you fit. I’m not gonna lie, my legs were tired, so I was thinking of that the whole bend of the 200, but it’s good to compete. It’s good to actually see where I’m at, and it’s good training. Honestly, it’s too early, it’s March, so just go through it.”

Thomas is a 200-meter runner, but the interviewer was interested in the athlete’s mentality because of her success in other divisions. In a very open and honest interview, Gabby Thomas discussed her desire to participate in as many events as possible to get a comprehensive evaluation of her abilities.

The athlete goes on to say that competing in various events is something she has always wanted to do. Regardless, she is looking forward to the whole season, since it will be a major one in her already impressive career.

Gabby Thomas starting her outdoor season on a high note

There is a lot of difference between competing indoors and outdoors. Both types of track have their strengths and weaknesses. At the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Gabby Thomas won the 300-meter race in 35.75 seconds, giving her a strong indoor start for the 2024 season. Going to the Texas Relays, she had already made up her mind to do well in every event.

Her 100-meter run was breathtaking to watch, clocking in at 10.88 seconds. Her 200-meter run astonished everyone, clocking in at 22.08 seconds. In addition to that, to top it off, she and her 4×100-meter relay team won gold, making it a triple delight for her in Texas.