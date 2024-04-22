“Go Gabby Go!”: Fans in Awe as Gabby Thomas Continues Her Winning Streak by Securing First Place at the LSU Alumni Gold 2024

For her 2024 season, Gabby Thomas is off to a terrific start. She is aware of the significance of the campaign and is eager to participate in each chance the track has to present. The track star recently attended The 2024 LSU Alumni Gold, and she shared some moments from it on her Instagram.

The Instagram post had some of Thomas’ close-up pictures. The athlete can be seen flaunting her black New Balance tracksuit in one of the pictures. In the last slide of the social media post, a clip shows how elegantly the runner ran in the 400-meter race.

She started to gain positions until the first half, then took the lead going to the final stretch. From then on, the athlete never looked back and crossed the finish line with dominance.

Thomas clocked in an impressive 50.37-second mark in the race, which was almost half a second faster than second place. Her run was astonishing to many of her fans, who loved her performance and expected a lot from her this season.

“Go Gabby Go! We love you!”

Many admirers of the track star were also stunned by her flawless running on such a difficult track.

“WOW almost 49 early in the season”

A lot of time remains for the Paris Olympics, but the athlete is already showing her full potential.

“That is top flight. You could jog out and sprint in with you top end speed. Gotta save that payload!”

This user also admires Thomas’ sprint towards the finish line in the final stretch.

“Great finish! Came off the turn and showed your strength!”

The American track star has maintained an impressive physique this season, and this fan adores it.

“Those abs are abbing”

The 27-year-old has maintained a good record this 2024 season. She started her campaign indoors and also secured a gold medal at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Thomas then waited for the arrival of the outdoor season, and to the surprise of many fans, she shattered the competition at the Texas Relays.

Gabby Thomas secures three consecutive gold medals at Austin

Gabby Thomas received a lot of attention leading up to the Texas Relays. The athlete is aware of the Olympic season and is determined to get her ticket to Paris. She began her outdoor season in the 100-meter sprint, shattering the grid and winning the gold medal. She retained her form in the 200-meter and 4×100-meter sprints as well.

In the post-race interview with Citius Mag, the athlete discusses her desire to compete more in future tournaments. She wants to give it her all in preparation for the Paris Olympics. The athlete realizes the hardship; however, she is not frightened to face the hurdles that will arise on her path.