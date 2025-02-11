MLB – One Breakout Star From Each Division

Every year there are players that make huge strides and go from ‘who’s that’ to must watch. Some hard-work, a few adjustments and some pro experience turns into stardom. Here’s one from every division that might open your eyes this summer:

Al East

Give me pitcher Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles. He had a shortened season last year, a right lat injury limited him to just 116 innings. Although Rodriguez only lasted until early August, he put together strong improved numbers.

He went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 130 strikeouts. With an improved defense behind him, and more experience under his belt, I see an impressive season coming from the starting pitcher.

AL Central

I predict Colt Keith will come into his own during his second season. The Tigers second baseman posted impressive rookie stats last year, belting thirteen home runs, sixty RBIs with seven steals in 516 at bats.

He produced strong minor league numbers across the board in three seasons. After creating a solid foundation for himself in year 1, he can continue to build upon that in the upcoming season.

AL West

It was hoped after a huge post season for the 2023 world series winning Texas Rangers that Evan Carter would break out last year. Carter came into the league as a top-5 prospect. Sadly the outfielder missed the majority of last season with a back injury.

An update on Evan Carter: “He’s resumed full baseball activity. He’s feeling great and he’s put on a little mass. He’s a big part of our season and our team.” pic.twitter.com/tuDPWh71v8 — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) January 18, 2025

Despite his injury, the Rangers still see him as a key part of the lineup, and see him coming back shortly.

NL East

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews was the second overall pick in the 2023 June draft. He has shown his ability to be a threat with strong plate discipline, defensive skills and base running ability.

The 23 year old has risen through the minors quickly and it’s expected that the Nationals will give him every day at bats and let him find his way at the big league level.

NL Central

Nolan Gorman had a rough 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals after a strong season the year prior. After driving in 27 homers in 2023, Gorman struck out an astounding 151 times in 107 games – 41%!

However, the infielder has been working to improve. With new hitting coach Brant Brown, he has been working on swing changes to regain his 2023 confidence. At just 24 years old, Gorman has time to become a prominent player for the Cardinals.

NL West

Kyle Harrison will show the San Francisco Giants that they have a special lefty in 2025. He was top 100 prospect the previous three seasons and enjoyed a remarkable 14.6 K/9 in the minors. He arrived in the majors in 2023 at just twenty one. This season could be the year that he solidifies himself as a frontline starter for the Giants.

If I had to pick just one, I’m going with the Rangers’ Evan Carter. That post season of 2023 looked like the real thing