Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bugs make people slam the game on Twitter

Game Freak’s newest Pokemon game, Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, and people have been discovering bugs and glitches in the game ever since. It was one of the most-awaited titles of the year. While some bugs are hilarious, others make you wonder whether what you saw was even possible.

While players wanted to blame Nintendo Switch for what they were going through, players have realized it is Game Freak who needs to take responsibility.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bugs bring out epic reactions from players

The bugs have been funny enough for people but many who had expections from the franchise wanted it to be better. For now, the game is scored a low 2.8 on Metacritic and out of 1338 Ratings 994 are negative. The number of negative comments has almost doubled in a day’s time.

Beyond the animation and graphics of the game, players have also been complaining about the disproportionate and disfigured humans that are present all across the game. Over the weekend, players got a lot of time to figure out the bugs and glitches in the game. They were quick to call out Game Freak for the way the game looks.

Besides the obvious ones, there are also times when players reported that there were massive lags and frame drops.

After the first impression of the game, players can see the obvious glitches, but if we take into consideration that these will get ironed out slowly, then the game is worth waiting for. The gameplay and the Pokemons are extremely enjoyable. But for now, it is the bugs and technical issues that have caught the eye of the players.

