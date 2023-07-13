Pokimane’s net worth in 2023 is over $25,000,000 – Here’s how

Imane Anys, popularly known to the world by her online acquired name Pokimane is considered one of the most followed and viewed female streamers in the world.

She has millions of fans following her on other social media platforms, and she is also known for her videos and posts on Twitter and YouTube. As of 2023, Pokimane’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million.

Pokimane started her career as a streamer on Twitch in the year 2013, and eventually tried her hands on various other social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and so on. Loads of fan followings on Twitch as well as all other platforms makes her not only a Twitch influencer but also a social media influencer.

Pokimane obtains her annual income from varied sources ranging from streaming, YouTube, and other social media platforms to various brand deals and sponsorships. This article will explain how she is able to earn such huge numbers.

What is Pokimane’s net worth

As of 2023, Poikimane’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million or even more and her monthly income is around $1 million. Various sources of income that contribute to her net worth are Twitch streaming, YouTube, Brand deals, and sponsorship deal.

Pokimane’s annual income on Twitch

Pokimane joined Twitch in the year 2013, and ever since she has been gaining a ton of followers. As of 2023, she has over 9.3 million followers on Twitch and gains thousands of viewers every time she is live streaming. She has signed a multi-year partnership with Twitch which has helped out with her account.

Today, she stands as one of the highest followed and viewed live streamers on Twitch. She is paid a huge sum of money for the millions of followers, and she also receives donations via live streams. All put together, Pokimane is known to earn around $4 million annually from Twitch.

How much does Pokimane earn from YouTube?

Pokimane owns multiple channels on YouTube namely, Pokimane, Imane, Pokimane Too, Offline TV, and Pokimane VODS. Together she has almost 11 million followers, and multi millions in views. Pokimane’s annual earnings from her collection of YouTube channels are estimated to be $5 million.

Other sources of income

Other than Twitch live streaming and YouTube, Pokimane has signed numerous sponsorship contracts being a social media influencer. She is also a partner at Cloak, a fashion brand by Markiplier and Jacksepticeyes. Playing games online like Fortnite and League of Legends also counts as an income source for Pokimane.

Collections and Expenses

Being a popular personality and earning a lot of money does come with a ton of expenses. Pokimane pays more than $900,000 in Taxes. She also needs to maintain a team to assist her with her work. Pokimane has revealed that she needs to pay around $240,000 a year to keep her fabulous team intact.

Pokimane is also fond of investing her money in houses, cars, and watch collections. She is said to have two homes and is fond of buying watches. Her expenses for her watch collection are about $170,000 and include watches from brands like Louis Vuitton, Bremont, and many more. She owns four cars two of them being Porsche Cayenne and Jaguar I-Pace.

Some of the most popular Pokimane live streams are the yearly collabs with different top-tier Twitch streamers