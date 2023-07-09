Collaboration between different top-tier streamers is something fans look out for, and a collab Twitch stream between Imane ” Pokimane” Anys and Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo drags in a lot of viewers. Pokimane did a collab with Mizkif a few days back, and the Twitch live stream had many controversial topics and questioned their friendship.

In a live stream conversation between Pokimane and Mizkif, a viewer stated that he hated to see them together. This led to her confronting the person asking the reason behind the thought, and then she saw a comment from the same person stating if Mizkif was not canceled.

He confirmed no cancellation, but Pokimane jumped in and asked about the infamous call during the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick controversy, and she also questioned their friendship.

Pokimane opens up about her friendship with Mizkif

Pokimane did a live stream in collaboration with Mizkif a few days back. The collab stream was full of various severe and funny topics. However, almost halfway into the live stream, matters took a turn when a viewer commented that he hated to see them together. He also stated that it used to be funny, but nowadays, they look weird when streaming together.

Pokimane immediately questioned the viewer about the thoughts behind the comment. She also noticed that the same person had inquired whether Mizkif was not canceled anymore. He answers this question by saying there is no such thing as a cancellation.

Pokimane says there were pretty harsh times in their career and as friends. Mizkif asks her why she would even say that. That is when Pokimane hints at the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick controversy and the infamous phone call. She also adds that he was a low-tier friend, and he answers that she is dumb if she thinks he was a lousy friend. Here is what the online community had to say about this conversation.

Later, Pokimane clears the cloud saying that their friendship has come past the worst phase and that Mizkif did apologize to her a couple of times. If you think this conversation was interesting, click here to know why Mizkif told Pokimane that most streamers should not have kids.