Purse remaining IPL 2022 before auction: Which team has maximum amount of money for IPL Auction 2022?

Purse remaining IPL 2022 before auction: With all the teams announcing their retained players, let’s look how much money they are left with.

With the deadline date for submitting the names of players to be retained by each of the eight IPL franchises before the mega auction coming to an end, the fans and experts of the game have started discussing and debating the decisions taken by the franchises.

Three franchises – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained the maximum permissible limit of four players, leaving them with a remaining purse of INR 48 Crores to go with into the mega auctions set to take place next year, probably in the month of January.

While the Delhi Capitals (DC) have also retained the maximum permissible limit of 4 players, their negotiations with the players have resulted them in paying INR 50 Lakhs extra, thereby leaving them with INR 47.5 Crores left in their purse.

Three franchises – Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have decided to go in with only three retained players ahead of the 2022 auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) is the only franchise, who have retained only two of their players from their previous IPL season.

Purse remaining IPL 2022 before auction: Which team has maximum amount of money left to spend?

All the franchises have been allowed to spend a total of INR 90 Crores to form their respective squads for IPL 2022.

As mentioned above, having retained only a couple of players from their current IPL 2021 squad, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) is left with the maximum amount of money left in their purse – INR 72 Crores. Having retained an uncapped Indian in Arshdeep Singh – who cost them mere INR 4 Crores, PBKS saved a significant amount of money going into the 2022 mega auction. Mayank Agarwal was their first retained player, who cost them INR 14 Crores.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), having retained two uncapped Indians from Jammu and Kashmir – Umran Malik and Abdul Samad for INR 4 crores each, led to them saving a significant amount of money but at perhaps a huge cost of players like David Warner and Rashid Khan. Having retained Kane Williamson for INR 14 Crores, the total purse amount left with SRH is INR 68 Crores.

Presenting the 2️⃣ #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 🧡 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/2WwRZMUelO — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 30, 2021

Rajasthan Royals (RR) having retained three players – Sanju Samson (14 Crores), Jos Buttler (10 Crores), and Yashaswi Jaiswal (4 Crores) have left INR 62 Crores left at the 2022 auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) having retained three players – Virat Kohli (15 Crores), Glenn Maxwell (11 Crores), and Mohammad Siraj (7 Crores) have INR 57 Crores left at the 2022 auction.

Delhi Capital (DC) have retained all their 4 players in Rishabh Pant (16 Crores), Axar Patel (9 Crores, 12 Crores decucted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 Crores, 8 Crores deducted from purse), and Anrich Nortje (6.5 Crores). They are thus left with INR 47.5 Crores left in their purse before the mega auction.

The remaining three franchises in – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Mumbai Indians (MI) having retained their 4 players, are left with INR 48 Crores in their purse before the 2022 mega auctions.