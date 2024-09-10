Ben Roethlisberger Advises Justin Fields Not to Use ‘Scrambling’ as His First Instinct

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2024 NFL campaign with a six-field-goal win against the Atlanta Falcons. While starting QB Justin Fields didn’t tally a touchdown during the game, he demonstrated enough potential to serve as a reliable backup to Wilson, leaving fans very impressed. Even Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger echoed this sentiment but urged Fields to make one adjustment to his game—stop scrambling so often.

In the latest edition of ‘Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger,’ the former NFL QB pointed out several instances where Fields opted to scramble from the pocket even when his wide receivers were open down the field. Ben, therefore, suggested that Fields should adopt Patrick Mahomes’ approach of always looking to throw the ball.

According to Ben, there are two types of QBs — those who scramble to throw and those who scramble to run. The first category, as the name suggests, includes QBs who draw the defense toward them and then rely on their arm strength and accuracy to make passes. Ben himself is a prototype of this type of QB.

The second category involves QBs who run well enough to evade the defense and make time and room before eventually launching the pass. Ben considers Justin in the second category, much like Lamar Jackson. But for Ben, Fields should also adopt the scramble-to-throw playing style, which would make his job much easier.

As Ben explained:

“He is dangerous with his legs, so if he can keep his eyes downfield a little longer… like the threat of him running is going to force guys to look at him and come up [and this] can get [guys] open [in the] deep…”

That said, Fields was thrust into the starting position due to Russell Wilson’s injury. Now, with rumors indicating Wilson’s return next week, Ben hopes that HC Arthur Smith will allow Fields to continue, albeit with one change in play style.

Roethlisberger wants Arthur Smith to open up the offense for Justin Fields in Week 2

With Fields’ weaknesses thoroughly dissected by the former quarterback, he also provided a practical solution. Given that the Steelers QB won’t be able to change his first instinct within a week, Ben urged head coach Arthur Smith to open up as many options as possible for Fields on the field.

For example, Smith can open up the field for his QB with more proactive instructions to WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth. The message is simple: be more attack-minded to encourage Fields to make more passes down the field.

“I would like to see if he stays in for next week… I’d like to see Arthur Smith open the offence up a little for him… let’s take some shots of George, let’s use Freiermuth a little bit more, let’s do some of that kind of stuff.”

The Steelers are fortunate to have a former player so invested and insightful about their performance. If Fields is to play this week, he should implement these changes to make the QB position less of a headache for Arthur Smith.