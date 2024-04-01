Kirk Cousins “Disrespects” Every Quarterback Other Than Patrick Mahomes in His QB Rankings

Who’s on Kirk Cousin’s Mt. Rushmore of current NFL QBs? It’s Patrick Mahomes and “everyone else.” Understandably, two straight Super Bowls and MVPs have Patrick Mahomes sitting as the unquestioned best quarterback in the NFL. But for Cousins, it “gets murky from there.”
During a recent interview on Kevin Hart’s Las Vegas live show ‘Cold as Balls,’ new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins acknowledged that Patrick Mahomes stands head and shoulders above his fellow quarterbacks in the league while sitting in a tub full of ice-cold water. After being quizzed on his “Mt. Rushmore of current QBs” by host Kevin Hart, Cousins stated,
“Patrick’s No. 1. I think it’s Patrick, and then there’s a little bit of a drop off to everybody else.”
Mahomes Makes it to The All-Time QB Rushmore
Mahomes not only made it to the shortlist of current QBs, but he was also on Cousins’ shortlist of all-time greatest quarterbacks. He cited Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana as unquestionable figures on the all-time Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks.
Additionally, Cousins suggested Drew Brees, Bart Starr, and Mahomes as potential contenders for the final spot on that illustrious list. While the Atlanta QB beat around the bush on his definitive list of best QBs in the league currently, he was pretty confident in his all-time shortlist.
And it’s not surprising that Mahomes is on both his lists. Clearly, Cousins isn’t afraid to give credit where credit is due. Anyone who has had anything to do with football in the past few years will agree with Cousins on his sentiments toward Mahomes. Now a 3x Super Bowl champion, Mahomes has established the Chiefs as a dynastic franchise. While it can be argued that there is a lot of QB talent in the league right now, as Cousins implies, they just don’t come close.