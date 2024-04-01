Kirk Cousins “Disrespects” Every Quarterback Other Than Patrick Mahomes in His QB Rankings

Who’s on Kirk Cousin’s Mt. Rushmore of current NFL QBs? It’s Patrick Mahomes and “everyone else.” Understandably, two straight Super Bowls and MVPs have Patrick Mahomes sitting as the unquestioned best quarterback in the NFL. But for Cousins, it “gets murky from there.”

Advertisement

During a recent interview on Kevin Hart’s Las Vegas live show ‘Cold as Balls,’ new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​acknowledged that Patrick Mahomes stands head and shoulders above his fellow quarterbacks in the league while sitting in a tub full of ice-cold water. After being quizzed on his “Mt. Rushmore of current QBs” by host Kevin Hart, Cousins stated,

Advertisement

“Patrick’s No. 1. I think it’s Patrick, and then there’s a little bit of a drop off to everybody else.”

Struggling to name any other active QBs to take their place on the ultimate ranking, Cousins stumbled around some names like Josh Allen and Brock Purdy, but ultimately couldn’t pick any definitive names to go on his mountain. But worry not, he knows what it looks like, as he clarified, “Its Mahomes and then ‘everyone else,’ which disrespects everybody else.” Mahomes Makes it to The All-Time QB Rushmore