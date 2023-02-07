Rhea Ripley has always had the potential, but has only recently started coming into her own lately. Since her introduction to Judgment Day, Ripley has become an absolute show stealer. It took a while, but she’s there now. She recently won the Royal Rumble from the number one position and with that, the rights to a championship match at WrestleMania 39. She decided to go for the Grand Slam and chose to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship last week. This week, however, she was not seen on television, while no particular reason for that was given.

Quite a lot happened last night with the Judgment Day. They had to face their old leader Edge, who made his WWE return alongside his wife Beth Pheonix. However, there was no trace of Rhea Ripley. So where was the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner?

Real Reason why Rhea Ripley did not appear on Monday Night RAW this week

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to explain what she did with her week off. She posted a picture of herself with her family and friends, possibly explaining why she was not with her stablemates on television.

Nice to see Dom-Dom took a picture of his in-laws 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽🥰🥰 — denzel (@denzel_470) February 7, 2023

Family of Brutality — Gerry L (@lee_gerry) February 7, 2023

Rhea Ripley will partner Finn Balor against Edge and Beth Pheonix

Edge was the original founder of Judgment Day. However, he was betrayed by Ripley and Damien Priest, who sided with Finn Balor instead. The group has since added Dominic Mysterio and share a fun dynamic with each other. However, Edge is still not over the betrayal. And neither is Beth, who was laid out cold by Ripley during their last interaction.

Beth will partner her husband Edge against Balor and Ripley at Elimination Chamber. Considering Ripley’s status as the title challenger at WrestleMania 39, it is unlikely that she will come out the loser. However, if their last match is anything to go by, then this fun should be just as fun.

It’s official for WWE Elimination Chamber! Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor & Rhea Ripley! I can’t wait! 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/IukMOFHqlY — Eleanor ✨🐍 (@Its_Eleanor) February 7, 2023

