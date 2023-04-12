Austin Theory Wasn’t The Only Wrestler Pitched To Face John Cena At WrestleMania 39

Before Austin Theory got to wrestle his idol, John Cena, at the Grandest Stage, many other talents were pushed for the spot. Before making his return to WrestleMania 39, Cena last wrestled on the Show of Shows in 2020 against Bray Wyatt. But their match did not take place in front of a live audience due to the global pandemic. His last WrestleMania singles match in front of a live crowd took place in 2018 against the Undertaker.

So, when it was confirmed last year that Cena would make his return to WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory wasn’t the only wrestler who pitched. Austin Theory resorted to pulling an illegal move to defeat the wrestling legend at the Grandest Stage. Although his win did not sit well with the fans, Cena still conceded his third WrestleMania loss in a row.

Austin Theory wasn’t the only wrestler that was pitched to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39

Last year, several dirt sheets reported the names of other talents that were being discussed internally as John Cena’s potential opponent for WrestleMania 39. At one point, the WWE Universe was clamoring to see John Cena go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare had made his triumphant return at WrestleMania 38. The WWE management seemingly thought Rhodes could be a suitable opponent for the returning wrestling legend.

Logan Paul vs John Cena almost happened at Wrestlemania 39 pic.twitter.com/VGxshRREqT — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) February 27, 2023

However, when it was obvious that Rhodes would chase the top title, Logan Paul was viewed as a potential opponent. But Austin Theory had already teased a WrestleMania match with John Cena after their backstage segment on June 27th, 2022.

Yet, Logan Paul came very close to standing in the ring opposite the sixteen-time World Champion. The Maverick even reacted to the idea of the match on his social media. In the end, after the release of the WWE 2K23 Video Game, it was conspicuous that Austin Theory would be given the opportunity.

Cody Rhodes says he asked John Cena for a match

Ahead of WrestleMania 39, John Cena made his emotional comeback on Raw. He accepted Austin Theory’s challenge and obliterated him on the mic. Before making his way backstage, Cena elicited a reaction for Cody Rhodes and brought him out.

The duo embraced on the ramp and visibly had an emotional conversation. Although not much of their talking is decipherable, Cena appears to be saying- “I can’t promise that”.

John Cena & Cody Rhodes share a nice moment 🥲 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pJ1OEnMftA — Bui Club (@BuiClub) March 7, 2023

During an interview with Stadium Astro, Rhodes revealed that he asked John Cena for a match if the latter ever chose to wrestle again.

“I was telling him if he ever does another match, I would like [to work with him], and I think you could hear him pretty well. He says, ‘I can’t promise that.’ I also didn’t want to make it about myself at that moment, so I just endlessly thanked him”

