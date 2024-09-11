Jannik Sinner’s Surprise: US Open Champion Snubs Seal on Being Asked About His Favorite Artist

Jannik Sinner clinched the 2024 US Open title, marking a monumental victory in his tennis career. Among his many supporters in the stands, Grammy Award-winning artist Seal stood out. However, in an interview, when asked about naming an artist on his playlist, Sinner gave a surprising answer, telling the interviewer not to even start on it.

For fans who know about his close relationship with Seal, this was a bit unexpected. After all, he is a renowned artist with massive success, known for hits like “Kiss From a Rose.” However, Sinner’s playful response left many wondering why he didn’t mention him outright.

Their friendship dates back to the US Open 2023, where Seal openly supported the World No.1. Sinner has spoken fondly of Seal, saying that he appreciates his company not just for music or fame but for his down-to-earth personality. Seal, in turn, has praised Sinner for his ability to focus and being balanced as a person not just on the court, two qualities he deeply respects.

In a recent episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, Seal opened up about the Italian and why he became his modern-day favorite.

“He’s great to watch because his natural ability, ball striking and his approach to tennis is everything. If you can learn not just about tennis but life from him even as an athlete… When I think of him, I think balance. “Balance is something I have tried to achieve all my life. But he is one of the most balanced individuals you will ever see. Not just with his game, but off the court too… Sinner is the best, I love watching him,” Seal said.

The duo’s friendship has grown stronger over time and Seal’s consistent presence during Sinner’s matches proves just how solid their bond is. In fact, when Sinner won the US Open 2024, his hug with Seal went viral.

This friendship between an elite tennis player and an internationally celebrated musician certainly adds a unique twist to Sinner’s growing legend in tennis. With Seal in his corner, Sinner’s journey is supported not just by athletic peers, but by cultural icons too.