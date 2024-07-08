mobile app bar

Sean O’Malley Embraced ‘Joe Rogan Influence’ Before Stepping In as Color Commentator for Diaz vs. Masvidal 2

Allan Binoy
Published

Sean O’Malley and Joe Rogan

Sean O’Malley switched up his profession this weekend as he went from UFC champ to color commentator. The bantamweight champion channeled his inner Joe Rogan and joined the bench alongside the likes of Shawn Porter for the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing bout.

It was refreshing to have a UFC fighter commentating on a boxing match as it gives a different POV for the fans. Couple that with his sense of humor and his personality, and fans were loving the new line of work from the champ.

O’Malley was being his troll self even on the commentary desk, although he did tone it down a little bit for the sake of the audiences. After all, he is nothing if not professional.

In a recent YouTube wall post, he posted a picture from the event and spoke about how he was in his Joe Rogan era.

“In my Joe Rogan Era”

Rogan is voice of MMA at this point in time. So it was only natural that O’Malley would try to emulate the best in the business.

The entire comments section of the YouTube post was fans praising ‘Sugar’ for doing a good job in his commentating debut and even wanted to see more of the same in the future.

One of the moments from the fight that went viral was O’Malley’s reasoning behind why this fight between Diaz and Masvidal was ‘super necessary’.

Stockton Slugger had to fight Gamebred for closure

The champ was excited to watch the fight as an MMA fan himself. He has definitely watched the Diaz brothers fight a lot as he was growing up and has the utmost respect for them.

Ahead of the main event of the evening, while on the broadcast, he spoke about why this fight is so big for UFC fans.

Explaining that Diaz was the OG BMF in the UFC and the title was basically a child of his imagination, O’Malley chimed in about the first fight between Masvidal and he.

The first fight had to be stopped after ‘Gamebred’ managed to puncture Diaz’s head and the latter bled enough to fill the Hudson, prompting doctors to stop the fight with two rounds and the best of Diaz still to come.

“It never actually came to an end, the doctor stoppage, there was two more rounds, ten more minutes left, Diaz really comes on in the end…There’s not a definitive who won that fight, we get to see it tonight.”

O’Malley managed to find the words to convey what this meant to all MMA fans everywhere and did an incredible job for someone at their first commentary gig. Maybe he can be the one to replace the trio of Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik, and Rogan, when one of them inevitably calls it a day.

