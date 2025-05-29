mobile app bar

Mike Perry Gives Jon Jones Credit for Restarting His Love Life After First Marriage Ended in Heartbreak

Allan Binoy
2025-05-29

Mike Perry has had a hard time with marriage. His first wife, Danielle Nickerson, was a professional tennis player. The pair dated for 5 years before ‘Platinum’ popped the question, and they both said their I do’s in 2019. However, just one year later, in 2020, the pair split up after Nickerson accused the UFC fighter of domestic abuse.

The entire saga was very messy and public, and things did not end well for either party. Now, Perry is married to Latory Gonzalez, who is also the mother of his son. And as it turns out, ‘Platinum’ has Jon Jones to thank for introducing him to Gonzalez.

On an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast on YouTube, host Henry Cejudo told Perry about what a smart decision it was to get the greatest mixed martial artist of all time to be a co-owner of the Dirty Boxing Championship. In response, the former UFC star began explaining just how close Jones and he are.

“I’ve learned some things from him in the past, and I met my wife because of Jon. I was hanging out with Jon out there in Albuquerque, and now that girl I met is my wife,” he revealed.

He went on to talk about how Jones and he have a lot in common, from mutual friends to the same management.  So he considers ‘Bones’ a good friend of his, and that’s how he was able to convince him to be a part of dirty boxing.

But the highlight of the podcast was when Perry started talking about his unfinished business with Conor McGregor and Jake Paul.

Perry wants Mystic Mac and The Problem Child

Platinum‘ currently does not have his next fight contract signed. His last fight came in July last year when he fought \Paul in the boxing ring. He got knocked out by the YouTuber-turned-boxer, and since then, has not returned to competition.

However, he thinks he’s had a long enough break. And the Pound 4 Pound Podcast was the perfect opportunity for him to call out who he wants next.

“Conor’s over there playing around. Get your a*s back in the ring, let’s do something. Proper 12, your whiskey dropped you, I’ll drop you,” Perry said, issuing a call out.

Notably, following his loss to Jake, McGregor, who is part-owner of the BKFC, announced that he had fired Perry from the promotion and has since continued to take shots at the American.

And while he is at it, Perry claimed he would like to bring the younger Paul brother into his world of pain. “Yeah, I would like to face Jake in Bare Knuckle, but he wouldn’t do it,” he noted.

But Cejudo made a valid point as he wondered whether the BKFC would be able to afford to pay his wages. ‘The Problem Child’ is used to making millions per fight, and he wouldn’t give that up to fight under the BKFC banner.

