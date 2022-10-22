G2 Mixwell joins Team Heretics for VCT 2023

G2 Mixwell joins Team Heretics as the Spanish player quits because of the G2 esports controversies. More below.

FPS Veteran Mixwell joins Team Heretics for VCT 2023 as franchises keep picking up talent from unqualified teams. The Team Heretics roster currently has Mixwell and Keloqz. The team has yet to unveil three more players and if they will take a sixth reserve member for emergencies.

Mixwell brings in Counter-Strike experience and tons of wins for G2, leading them. G2 has been widely successful due to Mixwell’s Chamber plays since they managed to Qualify for Masters 1 under his leadership. Let us look at what Team Heretics wants to build with this acquisition.

G2 Mixwell joins Team Heretics

HERETICS X MIXWELL pic.twitter.com/qHGApKfIHs — Team Heretics (@TeamHeretics) October 18, 2022



Mixwell joining Heretics is a huge acquisition since he has a lot of chemistry with Keloqz since they were on the same team. Keloqz could play Duelists and aggressive agents like Raze, while Mixwell was on Chamber most of the time. Their chemistry and duo play got them lots of praise.

In addition, they made it to the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals of Masters 1. They dropped down after their loss to LOUD. G2 was eliminated from the tournament after losing to PRX 0-2. However, Keloqz’s fresh talent and Mixwell’s strategy got them farther than most teams in the tournament.

G2 ranked 6th in the Master’s tournament. But since the G2 Carlos controversy, the team has been removed from competing in the VCT 2023 tournament. This controversy is also why Mixwell and Keloqz joined Team Heretics because they saw no future with G2 anymore.

It will be interesting to see what Team Heretics produces, as they still have three more acquisitions to complete their full roster for VCT 2023. There are still a lot of free agents out there. Since Riot has simplified the regions, players from different regions might join Team Heretics.

The best example of this would be Sacy and Pancada joining the Sentinels. Now, they have their full roster built for VCT 2023. Fans are waiting for the players that Team Heretics can sign since they are well-known in the Esports scene.

