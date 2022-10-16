SEN TenZ stays in Sentinels for VCT 2023

SEN TenZ stays in Sentinels according to the latest video posted on their Official YouTube channel. He will join SEN Zekken for VCT 2023.

The Sentinels Valorant roster retains TenZ for the upcoming Ascension League. A lot of players, content creators, and leakers suspected TenZ of leaving the team and joining C9 again or some other team. Sentinels broke all the rumors by posting a video titled “TenZ is Here to Stay.”

Let us discuss this matter in detail.

SEN TenZ stays in Sentinels

The team is lucky to retain TenZ, as their lineup looked pretty weak after SicK got injured and zombs left. In addition, they separated from ShahZaM, which caused a lot of controversies. We have an article about that controversy linked below for your reference.

Fans thought that it was unlikely for TenZ to stay on the roster after his friends were removed or went to play for other teams. However, in an unexpected move, Sentinels hired Zekken and dephh from Xset and a couple of new coaches. Moreover, they intend to build a superteam and want to revamp their roster completely.



The video shows clips of TenZ doing TenZ things. Noscoping, clutching, and doing everything in his power to ensure his team wins. Indeed, there is no surprise that everyone better knows Sentinels if TenZ is on the team. He was instrumental in their success at winning the tournament and matches a year back when Sentinels were in peak form.

The previous year’s VCT run was not satisfactory for the team. Even though Sentinels acquired Shroud for LCQ, they did not manage to qualify. They choked their plants after plants, retakes, and 1v1s most of the time, resulting in poor performance. However, most of all, they lacked team coordination and proper set plays.

Hopefully, this revamps of the new team and the addition of Xset players, new coaches, and an IGL can help TenZ do what he does best. The future of Valorant Esports is looking good as newer acquisitions and deals are constantly getting made.

