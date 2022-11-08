SEN TenZ: Crosshair Settings, Keybinds and Video Settings

This article will look at the SEN TenZ crosshair, keybinds, and video settings for Valorant. Keep reading to see his mouse sensitivity.

SEN TenZ is undeniably Valorant’s chosen one, but recently he has fallen off the competitive scene. The reason is that due to their poor form, Sentinels did not make it to VCT 2022. However, that does not stop TenZ from trying his best in every Ranked game he plays.

Today we will look at TenZ’s crosshair and sensitivity settings and a couple of other things. This will give us a brief idea of how TenZ approaches his gameplay.

Also Read: Valorant PBE Reveals Cypher Buff: Details

SEN TenZ Valorant Settings

Video Settings

Firstly, we will take a look at the Graphic/Video settings. TenZ tends to keep it the same since it does not hinder his gameplay. He has a GeForce RTX 3090 that provides enough power to cater to high FPS and better gameplay.

Material, Detail, UI, and Texture Quality – Low

Low Vignette – On

– On Vsync – Off

– Off Anisotropic Filtering – 2x

– 2x Improve Clarity, Bloom, Distortion, First Person Shadows – Off

– Off Anti- Aliasing – MSAA 2x

Crosshair Settings

Currently, TenZ is using a unique crosshair, a blend of his settings combined with the ACEND crosshair. He keeps changing it frequently; let us see how you can make his crosshair.

Color – Cyan

Cyan Outlines – Off

– Off Center Dot – On 1/1

– On 1/1 Inner Lines – 1/4/2/0

1/4/2/0 Outer Lines – 0/0/0/0

– 0/0/0/0 Fade/Movement/Firing Error – Off/Off/On

SEN TenZ Mouse Settings and Sensitivity

It is no surprise to anyone that SEN TenZ is a mouse nerd. He changes his grip, sensitivity, and mouse as often as he wants. He chooses his mouse based on the comfort he receives. Moreover, he created his own mouse, the TenZ x Finalmouse Starlight Pro.

DPI – 800

– 800 eDPI – 352

– 352 Polling Rate – 1000

– 1000 In-game Sensitivity – 0.22

– 0.22 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

– 1 Windows Sensitivity – 6

Key Bindings

Last but not least, his key bindings are very different from other pro players. Most players use the standard keybinds, while TenZ has completely changed it according to his comfort and liking.

Crouch – Left Ctrl

Walk – Left Shift

– Left Shift Jump – Mouse Wheel Down

– Mouse Wheel Down Ability 1 – C

– C Ability 2 – Mouse 4

– Mouse 4 Ability 3 – Mouse 5

– Mouse 5 Ultimate – F

That is all you need to know about the SEN TenZ Valorant settings. You can quickly improve your gameplay using his sensitivity.

Also Read: How to Use Chamber Effectively in Valorant