SEN Zekken Crosshair, Video Settings and Mouse Sensitivity: See what the Sentinel’s Newest Duelist Uses
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 28/11/2022
SEN Zekken has a standard crosshair with a relatively high sensitivity. This article will look at his video settings as well.
It is no surprise that SEN Zekken is an excellent fit for the roster. He frags consistently while providing safe entry for his team. However, the real test will be the Americas Qualifiers in February. Let us look at the crosshair, sensitivity, video settings, and more for the Duelist of Sentinels, Zekken.
SEN Zekken Valorant Settings
Crosshair
The SEN Zekken crosshair is designed to provide precise accuracy without being too flashy. It is a simple, no outline crosshair with connected lines that make a small cross.
- Color – White
- Outlines and Center Dot – Off
- Inner Lines – On
- Inner Line Opacity – 1
- Inner Line Length– 3
- Inner Line Thickness – 1
- Inner Line Offset – 1
- Firing and Movement Error – Off
- Outer Lines – Off
Video Settings
The video settings prioritize FPS more than the quality of the game, just like every professional player. However, he has a higher Frame Rate monitor and a meaty graphic card setup. Here are the video settings.
- Resolution – 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio – 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method – Fill
- Display Mode – Windowed Fullscreen
- Multithread Rendering – On
- Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality – Low
- Vignette and Vsync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – Off
- Bloom– On
- Distortion and Cast Shadows – Off
Mouse Sensitivity Settings
Zekken is prone to using a higher DPI. His sensitivity is relatively high as well. Let us take a look at his mouse settings in detail.
- DPI – 800
- Sensitivity – 0.35
- Zoom Sensitivity – 1
- eDPI – 280
- Hz – 1000
- Raw Input Buffer – Off
- Windows Sensitivity – 6
Those are all the basic settings as far as the game goes. There are no details about the map settings yet, but it is always on Rotate. This sensitivity will make tracking more manageable; try it out if you do not believe us!
