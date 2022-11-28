SEN Zekken Crosshair, Video Settings and Mouse Sensitivity: See what the Sentinel’s Newest Duelist Uses

SEN Zekken has a standard crosshair with a relatively high sensitivity. This article will look at his video settings as well.

It is no surprise that SEN Zekken is an excellent fit for the roster. He frags consistently while providing safe entry for his team. However, the real test will be the Americas Qualifiers in February. Let us look at the crosshair, sensitivity, video settings, and more for the Duelist of Sentinels, Zekken.

Also Read: Cryocells New Crosshair, Video Settings and More: What does Mr 4k Use to Get Headshots Consistently?

SEN Zekken Valorant Settings

Crosshair

The SEN Zekken crosshair is designed to provide precise accuracy without being too flashy. It is a simple, no outline crosshair with connected lines that make a small cross.

Color – White

– White Outlines and Center Dot – Off

– Off Inner Lines – On

– On Inner Line Opacity – 1

– 1 Inner Line Length – 3

– 3 Inner Line Thickness – 1

– 1 Inner Line Offset – 1

– 1 Firing and Movement Error – Off

– Off Outer Lines – Off

Video Settings

The video settings prioritize FPS more than the quality of the game, just like every professional player. However, he has a higher Frame Rate monitor and a meaty graphic card setup. Here are the video settings.

Resolution – 1920×1080

– 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio – 16:9

– 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method – Fill

– Fill Display Mode – Windowed Fullscreen

– Windowed Fullscreen Multithread Rendering – On

– On Material, Texture, Detail, and UI Quality – Low

– Low Vignette and Vsync – Off

– Off Anti-Aliasing – None

– None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x

– 1x Improve Clarity – Off

– Off Bloom – On

– On Distortion and Cast Shadows – Off

Mouse Sensitivity Settings

Zekken is prone to using a higher DPI. His sensitivity is relatively high as well. Let us take a look at his mouse settings in detail.

DPI – 800

– 800 Sensitivity – 0.35

– 0.35 Zoom Sensitivity – 1

– 1 eDPI – 280

– 280 Hz – 1000

– 1000 Raw Input Buffer – Off

– Off Windows Sensitivity – 6

Those are all the basic settings as far as the game goes. There are no details about the map settings yet, but it is always on Rotate. This sensitivity will make tracking more manageable; try it out if you do not believe us!

Also Read: ScreaM Valorant Crosshair, Video Settings and Keybinds