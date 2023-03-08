VCT Americas Full Schedule: Sentinels; Furia, C9 and More!

VCT LOCK IN has ended. Now it is time to look forward to individual leagues. Today we will look at the VCT Americas schedule and matches.

The VCT LOCK IN event crowned Fnatic as the newest Champions. However, the journey is far from over. VCT Americas will begin on the 1st of April and will feature some of the most insane talents from the Americas. Let us analyze all of the teams, the match schedules, and more from the newest VCT Americas format.

VCT Americas Starts on the 1st of April; the Schedule is Here!

VCT Americas makes its official season debut at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles on April 1. Here is everything you need to know about #VCTAmericas 2023: — VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) March 7, 2023

Let us look at all of the teams playing in the tournament first. After that, we will take a look at the matches that will take place each day.

100 Thieves

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

FURIA Esports

KRÜ Esports

Leviatán

LOUD

MIBR

NRG

Sentinels

These are the teams that will play in the league. Now, the teams will face off against each other in a Regular Season bracket, playing matches that will last till May 20th. There will be a Play-off consisting of the Top 6 teams. Out of those, 3 of them will be playing in Masters Tokyo. An LCQ will also take place after Masters Tokyo which is going to give one more team a chance to qualify.

The matches will start on April 1st and will be played every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 12:00 PT. Let us take a look at all of the scheduled matches.

Match Schedule

Make sure you bookmark this page so you can come back to it to find out which teams play each other.

April 1st, 2023

Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves

KRÜ Esports vs. FURIA Esports

April 2nd, 2023

LOUD vs. MIBR

Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

April 3rd, 2023

Leviatán vs. NRG

April 8th, 2023

Cloud9 vs. LOUD

Leviatán vs. FURIA Esports

April 9th, 2023

NRG vs. Sentinels

MIBR vs. KRÜ Esports

April 10th, 2023

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

April 15th, 2023

Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

NRG vs. MIBR

April 16th, 2023

Leviatán vs. Sentinels

Evil Geniuses vs. KRÜ Esports

April 17th, 2023

LOUD vs. FURIA Esports

April 21st, 2023

LOUD vs. Sentinels

Leviatán vs. MIBR

April 22nd, 2023

KRÜ Esports vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. FURIA Esports

April 23rd, 2023

NRG vs. Cloud9

MIBR vs. Sentinels

April 24th, 2023

Leviatán vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD

April 25th, 2023

Cloud9 vs. FURIA Esports

NRG vs. KRÜ Esports

April 29th, 2023

NRG vs. 100 Thieves

MIBR vs. FURIA Esports

April 30th, 2023

Cloud9 vs. Sentinels

Leviatán vs. Evil Geniuses

May 1st, 2023

LOUD vs. KRÜ Esports

May 6th, 2023

Evil Geniuses vs. Sentinels

Cloud9 vs. MIBR

May 7th, 2023

LOUD vs. 100 Thieves

Leviatán vs. KRÜ Esports

That is everything you need to know about the VCT Americas schedule. Which team are you cheering for? For more VCT related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

