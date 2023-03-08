VCT Americas Full Schedule: Sentinels; Furia, C9 and More!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 08/03/2023
VCT LOCK IN has ended. Now it is time to look forward to individual leagues. Today we will look at the VCT Americas schedule and matches.
The VCT LOCK IN event crowned Fnatic as the newest Champions. However, the journey is far from over. VCT Americas will begin on the 1st of April and will feature some of the most insane talents from the Americas. Let us analyze all of the teams, the match schedules, and more from the newest VCT Americas format.
Also Read: What is the price of WWE 2K23 for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X?
VCT Americas Starts on the 1st of April; the Schedule is Here!
VCT Americas makes its official season debut at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles on April 1. Here is everything you need to know about #VCTAmericas 2023:
— VALORANT Esports NA (@valesports_na) March 7, 2023
Let us look at all of the teams playing in the tournament first. After that, we will take a look at the matches that will take place each day.
- 100 Thieves
- Cloud9
- Evil Geniuses
- FURIA Esports
- KRÜ Esports
- Leviatán
- LOUD
- MIBR
- NRG
- Sentinels
These are the teams that will play in the league. Now, the teams will face off against each other in a Regular Season bracket, playing matches that will last till May 20th. There will be a Play-off consisting of the Top 6 teams. Out of those, 3 of them will be playing in Masters Tokyo. An LCQ will also take place after Masters Tokyo which is going to give one more team a chance to qualify.
The matches will start on April 1st and will be played every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 12:00 PT. Let us take a look at all of the scheduled matches.
Match Schedule
Make sure you bookmark this page so you can come back to it to find out which teams play each other.
April 1st, 2023
- Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves
- KRÜ Esports vs. FURIA Esports
April 2nd, 2023
- LOUD vs. MIBR
- Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9
April 3rd, 2023
- Leviatán vs. NRG
April 8th, 2023
- Cloud9 vs. LOUD
- Leviatán vs. FURIA Esports
April 9th, 2023
- NRG vs. Sentinels
- MIBR vs. KRÜ Esports
April 10th, 2023
- Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves
April 15th, 2023
- Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves
- NRG vs. MIBR
April 16th, 2023
- Leviatán vs. Sentinels
- Evil Geniuses vs. KRÜ Esports
April 17th, 2023
- LOUD vs. FURIA Esports
April 21st, 2023
- LOUD vs. Sentinels
- Leviatán vs. MIBR
April 22nd, 2023
- KRÜ Esports vs. 100 Thieves
- Evil Geniuses vs. FURIA Esports
April 23rd, 2023
- NRG vs. Cloud9
- MIBR vs. Sentinels
April 24th, 2023
- Leviatán vs. 100 Thieves
- Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD
April 25th, 2023
- Cloud9 vs. FURIA Esports
- NRG vs. KRÜ Esports
April 29th, 2023
- NRG vs. 100 Thieves
- MIBR vs. FURIA Esports
April 30th, 2023
- Cloud9 vs. Sentinels
- Leviatán vs. Evil Geniuses
May 1st, 2023
- LOUD vs. KRÜ Esports
May 6th, 2023
- Evil Geniuses vs. Sentinels
- Cloud9 vs. MIBR
May 7th, 2023
- LOUD vs. 100 Thieves
- Leviatán vs. KRÜ Esports
That is everything you need to know about the VCT Americas schedule. Which team are you cheering for? For more VCT related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!
Also Read: Redfall will support crossplay on Steam, Xbox, Game Pass, and the Epic Game Store