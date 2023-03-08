HomeSearch

VCT Americas Full Schedule: Sentinels; Furia, C9 and More!

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 08/03/2023

VCT Americas Full Schedule: Sentinels; Furia, C9 and More!

VCT LOCK IN has ended. Now it is time to look forward to individual leagues. Today we will look at the VCT Americas schedule and matches.

The VCT LOCK IN event crowned Fnatic as the newest Champions. However, the journey is far from over. VCT Americas will begin on the 1st of April and will feature some of the most insane talents from the Americas. Let us analyze all of the teams, the match schedules, and more from the newest VCT Americas format.

Also Read: What is the price of WWE 2K23 for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X?

VCT Americas Starts on the 1st of April; the Schedule is Here!

Let us look at all of the teams playing in the tournament first. After that, we will take a look at the matches that will take place each day.

  • 100 Thieves
  • Cloud9
  • Evil Geniuses
  • FURIA Esports
  • KRÜ Esports
  • Leviatán
  • LOUD
  • MIBR
  • NRG
  • Sentinels

These are the teams that will play in the league. Now, the teams will face off against each other in a Regular Season bracket, playing matches that will last till May 20th. There will be a Play-off consisting of the Top 6 teams. Out of those, 3 of them will be playing in Masters Tokyo. An LCQ will also take place after Masters Tokyo which is going to give one more team a chance to qualify.

The matches will start on April 1st and will be played every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 12:00 PT. Let us take a look at all of the scheduled matches.

Match Schedule

Make sure you bookmark this page so you can come back to it to find out which teams play each other.

April 1st, 2023

  • Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves
  • KRÜ Esports vs. FURIA Esports

April 2nd, 2023

  • LOUD vs. MIBR
  • Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

April 3rd, 2023

  • Leviatán vs. NRG

April 8th, 2023

  • Cloud9 vs. LOUD
  • Leviatán vs. FURIA Esports

April 9th, 2023

  • NRG vs. Sentinels
  • MIBR vs. KRÜ Esports

April 10th, 2023

  • Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

April 15th, 2023

  • Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves
  • NRG vs. MIBR

April 16th, 2023

  • Leviatán vs. Sentinels
  • Evil Geniuses vs. KRÜ Esports

April 17th, 2023

  • LOUD vs. FURIA Esports

April 21st, 2023

  • LOUD vs. Sentinels
  • Leviatán vs. MIBR

April 22nd, 2023

  • KRÜ Esports vs. 100 Thieves
  • Evil Geniuses vs. FURIA Esports

April 23rd, 2023

  • NRG vs. Cloud9
  • MIBR vs. Sentinels

April 24th, 2023

  • Leviatán vs. 100 Thieves
  • Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD

April 25th, 2023

  • Cloud9 vs. FURIA Esports
  • NRG vs. KRÜ Esports

April 29th, 2023

  • NRG vs. 100 Thieves
  • MIBR vs. FURIA Esports

April 30th, 2023

  • Cloud9 vs. Sentinels
  • Leviatán vs. Evil Geniuses

May 1st, 2023

  • LOUD vs. KRÜ Esports

May 6th, 2023

  • Evil Geniuses vs. Sentinels
  • Cloud9 vs. MIBR

May 7th, 2023

  • LOUD vs. 100 Thieves
  • Leviatán vs. KRÜ Esports

That is everything you need to know about the VCT Americas schedule. Which team are you cheering for? For more VCT related news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: Redfall will support crossplay on Steam, Xbox, Game Pass, and the Epic Game Store

About the author
Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Kachwala is a writer at The SportsRush. He likes to indulge in everything from Gaming to Movies, Finance to Cooking, and beyond. He prefers to spend his spare time reading books, playing video games, or watching Shroud videos on YouTube. A huge fan of wrestling, he has more than 500 hours played on WWE 2K14.

Read more from Adnan Juzar Kachwala